Here Is Stand-Up Comedian Jeff Ross's Net Worth His special, "Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride," is available on Netflix. By Niko Mann Published March 24 2026, 3:57 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of stand-up comic Jeff Ross want to know what his net worth is amid the release of his Netflix special, Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride. The comedy special drops on March 24, 2026, and the one-man show is the comedian's Broadway debut.

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"Making his Broadway debut, legendary comic Jeff Ross turns the spotlight on himself in a one-man show that is as heartfelt as it is hilarious," reads a description by Netflix. Jeff has been entertaining the masses since the 1980s, and his fans are curious to learn what the comedian's net worth is. So, what is it?

Source: Mega

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What is Jeff Ross's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jeff has amassed a net worth of approximately $4 million. The comedian was born in Newark, N.J., in 1965, but he was raised in Union, N.J., and Springfield, N.J. He experienced a tragedy when his mother died from leukemia when he was just 14. His father also died five years later from addiction. Jeff went on to study film at Boston University before he began going to open mic nights at the Boston Comedy Club.

Jeff Ross Stand-up comedian Net worth: $4 million Birthdate: Sept. 13, 1965 Birthplace: Newark, N.J. Education: Boston University

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He eventually began performing at comedy clubs in New York City, and after a number of roasts targeting celebrities, he earned the nickname "Roastmaster General."

His first roast was at the New York Friars Club to participate in the dragging of Hard to Kill star actor Steven Seagal. Several of Jeff's roasts were broadcast on Comedy Central, including Jeff Ross Roasts America and Jeff Ross Roasts Cops.

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He even has a special where he roasts the inmates at the Brazos County Jail in Bryan, Texas, called Jeff Ross Roasts Criminals Live at Brazos County Jail. His most famous roasts are of movie stars Alec Baldwin and Bruce Willis, musician Justin Bieber, Tom Brady, comedians Roseanne Barr and Joan Rivers, actor Charlie Sheen, and President Donald Trump.

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Jeff announced his Netflix special on Instagram with the caption, "SPREAD THE WORD ! Today is the day! It’s on! I’ve been working on this show for 30 years. It’s a great show. I can brag because I had so much help as you’ll see in the credits! THANK YOU EVERYONE. Love, Jeff & Nipsey."

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Jeff also has a 2005 documentary, Patriot Act: A Jeffrey Ross Home Movie, as well as a 2009 book titled I Only Roast the Ones I Love: Busting Balls Without Burning Bridges. In 2016, the comic premiered another special, Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle, and his special Historical Roasts was released in 2019.