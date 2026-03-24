Josh Duhamel Opens up About His Children and Becoming a Girl Dad: “It’s Different” He’s already a proud dad of two sons — but Josh Duhamel says this next chapter will be “different.” By Trisha Faulkner Published March 24 2026, 1:36 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@audramari

In 2026, Josh Duhamel was entering a brand-new chapter of fatherhood, and he hasn’t been shy about how excited he is. The actor has spent years embracing life as a boy dad. With a baby girl on the way, however, things are about to shift in a way he says feels entirely new.

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Before this new chapter in his life even begins, Josh Duhamel’s children already include two sons who have shaped his life in a big way. From raising a preteen to welcoming a newborn, his journey as a dad has been anything but one-size-fits-all. Keep reading as we take a closer look at Josh’s family.

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Josh Duhamel’s children include two sons, and he has a daughter on the way.

According to People Magazine, Josh shares two children: his older son, Axl Jack Duhamel, with ex-wife Fergie, and his younger son, Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel, with wife Audra Mari. As of March 2026, while chatting with E! News, he revealed he is also preparing to welcome his first daughter into the world.

Axl was born in August 2013 and has grown up largely out of the spotlight, though his parents have shared glimpses into his personality over the years. Shepherd, meanwhile, was born in January 2024. Shepherd's birth also marked a new chapter in Josh’s life, as this was his first child with his wife, Audra. With a baby girl on the way, Josh’s role as a father is expanding once again, and he’s already thinking about how this next experience might feel different from raising his sons.

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Josh has been open about how much being a dad means to him.

Over the years, Josh has made it clear that fatherhood isn’t just part of his life — it’s one of the most important parts. “I just love being a dad. I love every single milestone,” he previously shared via People Magazine.

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He’s also talked about how different his sons are from one another. While Shepherd has shown an early interest in things like cars, Axl has gravitated more toward sports, especially basketball and soccer. That contrast is something Josh seems to genuinely appreciate. As he explained, that’s “the beauty of genetics,” with each child developing their own personality and interests over time.

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Josh says becoming a girl dad feels “different.”

Now, with a daughter on the way, Josh is stepping into unfamiliar territory, and he’s fully embracing it. Speaking about the upcoming addition to his family with E! News, he admitted, “I cannot wait to meet her.” He also hinted that the experience might carry a different kind of emotional weight for him. “I don’t know what to make of it. I’m just so — I cannot wait to meet her,” he said. “I think there’s something about dads and their little girls. It’s different, you know?”