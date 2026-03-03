Details About Josh Duhamel and Ex-Wife Fergie's Relationship Timeline Before Their Divorce They met after Josh Duhamel admitted to having a crush on Fergie. By Chrissy Bobic Published March 3 2026, 12:24 p.m. ET Source: Mega

To some, the relationship between actor Josh Duhamel and Black Eyed Peas singer Stacy Ann Ferguson, aka Fergie, might have seemed a little random. But in 2004, when they met, they apparently struck up a connection that was hard to ignore. Years later, they would get married, and years after that, they divorced.

Article continues below advertisement

But what was Josh and Fergie's relationship timeline when they were actually together? They were one of the quiet "it" couples of the early 2000s and then the early 2010s. While Josh continued acting, Fergie was topping charts with the Black Eyed Peas and then as a solo artist. Ultimately, things didn't work out for the couple, but for a little while, per their relationship timeline, Josh and Fergie were going strong.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Josh Duhamel and Fergie's relationship timeline began in 2004.

In 2007, Josh told People that he met Fergie on the set of his show, Las Vegas, and that he had already had a crush on her prior to their meeting. Josh had even been public about having a crush on Fergie well before they met, and, according to him, she had known about it. Later that year, in 2004, they began dating.

Fergie and Josh Duhamel got engaged in 2007 and married in 2009.

A few years after they started dating, Fergie and Josh got engaged. Then, in 2009, a couple of years after they announced their engagement, the couple was married in a ceremony in Malibu. According to the Boston Herald at the time, Fergie had 10 bridesmaids, and the wedding and reception were star-studded events, with celebrities like Kate Hudson, Kid Rock, and Mario Lopez in attendance.

Article continues below advertisement

Josh Duhamel was accused of cheating on Fergie while they were married.

In 2009, not long after their nuptials, Josh and Fergie made headlines again, but for an alleged affair Josh had with a stripper in Atlanta. Per the New York Daily News at the time, the stripper, Nicole Forrester, claimed she slept with Josh once during a one-night stand, but that she didn't plan to be a homewrecker by revealing this alleged news. Despite the scandal, Fergie and Josh stayed together.

Article continues below advertisement

They renewed their vows a year after their wedding.

In 2010, Josh and Fergie renewed their vows. Whether it was meant as a show of public unity in the aftermath of the affair allegations is unclear. But, Josh told Us Weekly, he arranged it as a surprise for his then-wife a few days before the actual date of their one-year wedding anniversary.

Article continues below advertisement

During that time, both stars were open about their respective busy schedules. They were each so busy with their careers that they were unable to physically be together on the date of their actual wedding anniversary. Still, they were making it work, Josh told Us Weekly, and part of that was their vow renewal.

The couple welcomed their son together in 2013.

In 2013, Fergie and Josh welcomed their only child together, their son, Axl Duhamel. According to ABC News, Fergie posted on X (formerly Twitter) at the time, "Josh & Me & BABY makes three!!! #mylovelybabybump." Now, there aren't any other posts on Fergie's X account from before 2018, but that might be because of her split from Josh.

Article continues below advertisement

Fergie and Josh Duhamel announced their separation in 2017.

Josh and Fergie shared a statement with People in 2017 to announce their separation. They said that they had separated earlier that year, and it was what was best for their family. "To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public," they shared with the outlet in their statement. "We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."

Their divorce was finalized in 2019.