Why Did Fergie Leave the Black Eyed Peas? Inside the Details of Her Departure From the Group

Following her tenure as the co-founder and lead singer of the girl group Wild Orchid in the late '90s, Fergie officially joined the Black Eyed Peas in 2002.

When it comes to music groups, there is a long history of members leaving at the height of the group’s success — and that’s exactly what happened when Fergie decided to step away from the Grammy-winning collective Black Eyed Peas. But what was the exact reason for her departure? Let’s revisit.

Following her tenure as the co-founder and lead singer of the girl group Wild Orchid in the late '90s, Fergie officially joined the Black Eyed Peas in 2002 until 2017, which led to the group’s most successful run to date.

Why did Fergie leave the Black Eyed Peas?

In June 2020, three years after Fergie left the group, the Black Eyed Peas revealed why she decided to step away after 15 years together. "We love her, and she's focusing on being a mom,” frontman and producer Will.i.am said at the time, per E! News. ”That's a hard job, and that's what she really wants to do and we're here for her... It's really the way Fergie designed it, so we're respecting her design. We love Fergie, and we don't want anything but awesomeness for her," he continued.

"But unfortunately our schedule is displaced by [her] wanting to be a great mom, and she wants to focus on that," group member Apl.de.ap added of Fergie’s departure.

Would Fergie ever return to the Black Eyed Peas?

In a 2023 interview, three years after they confirmed her official departure, the Black Eyed Peas addressed whether or not Fergie would return to the group in the near future. “Fergie's really happy doing what she's doing and that's what she chose to do,” Will.i.am said, per GMA Entertainment. “To be an awesome mom, and take care of Axl.”

“So we had an amazing journey and rode with Fergie. Before we knew Fergie, we were a trio. And so Black Eyed Peas remains in the form that we started. But we wish Fergie the best,” he continued. “But she's doing the best job and doing an amazing job at raising Axl as a single mom. I come from a single mom and single mom is a hard, hard job.”

What has Fergie said about motherhood?

The same year that she officially left the Black Eyed Peas, Fergie spoke candidly about motherhood and balancing the role alongside being a mother. “As any hard-working mom knows, it is a delicate balancing act that I have to be juggling all of the time with the different schedules, the family schedules, the work schedules, I’m constantly having to have boundaries, make sure that all of those hours are in and it’s a balanced lifestyle because I’ve got so much on my plate that sometimes I’m just a tired Mom!” she said, per People.

“Spending time with Axl, just he and I, is different than having a playdate and him being around other kids so that’s got to balance out as well,” Fergie continued. “They’re different dynamics to each of the categories. There’s never a dull moment, let’s put it that way, so if you’re a person that likes excitement then you will be very busy.”