What Is Jeff Webb's Cause of Death? Here's What We Know Jeff was the founder of Varsity Spirit. By Niko Mann Published March 20 2026, 1:16 p.m. ET Source: Wikipedia

Cheerleading fans are mourning the loss of Varisty Spirit founder Jeff Webb. His death was announced on March 19. 2026, on Facebook. He was 76. The announcement included a video montage of Jeff at various cheerleading events.

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"Join us in honoring the life and legacy of Jeff Webb, founder of Varsity Spirit and modern cheerleading," read the post. "His impact has built a community that will continue to inspire generations to come. 1950-2026." According to the Independent, Jeff was playing pickleball prior to his death. As fans mourn his passing, folks want to know the cause of his death.

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What is Jeff Webb's cause of death?

Jeff was reportedly playing pickleball before his death. He apparently fell, hit his head, and suffered a severe head injury. He had severe head trauma and was later removed from life support after being hospitalized for two weeks. Varsity Brand also released a statement following Jeff's death. "Varsity Brands is saddened by the passing of Jeff Webb, founder of Varsity Spirit and modern cheerleading," read the statement, per WREG News.

"Jeff played a pivotal role in shaping cheerleading as it exists today and in building a community that has impacted generations of athletes, coaches, and teams," it continued. "His contributions helped grow the sport. ... including his work with the International Cheer Union, which achieved full recognition by the International Olympic Committee in 2021. We extend our condolences to Jeff’s family and loved ones, and to the many across the spirit community who were influenced by his work."

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Jeff revolutionized modern cheerleading and founded the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) in 1974. He also founded the American Association of Cheerleading Coaches and Administrators (AACCA), the United States All Star Federation (USASF), USA Cheer, and the International Cheer Union.

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"His vision of incorporating athleticism and entertainment with the traditional crowd leadership role created a new style of cheerleading that caused the activity to explode in popularity from the 1980’s into the 21st century," said Varsity Spirit.

"As his camp organization grew throughout the 1980s, he added a unique and cutting-edge uniform concept, as well as created the first actual national competition for cheerleaders. These three elements — educational camps, uniforms, and competitions — were combined to form Varsity Spirit."

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Jeff was also a Trump supporter and active in politics. He was a mentor of the late Turning Point USA founder, Charlie Kirk. After Charlie's death, Jeff spoke of his legacy. "We may have lost a future president," he said. "Charlie Kirk had it all — charisma, faith, respect for everyone. ... Now, in his absence, tens of thousands of new chapters are rising. His legacy is just beginning."