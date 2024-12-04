Home > FYI Why Do Cheerleaders Shrug Their Shoulders Before Stunts? A Look Into This Cheer Move Cheerleaders shrug their shoulders before beginning a routine for several important reasons. By Trisha Faulkner Published Dec. 4 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Cheerleaders are full of energy, nailing complicated stunts and making it all look effortless. Have you ever noticed they often shrug their shoulders right before starting a stunt? It’s such a small move. It, however, happens so consistently it has many people wonder what it’s all about.

Article continues below advertisement

Turns out, social media platforms like TikTok, Reddit, and YouTube are constantly buzzing with theories. Is it about timing? Maybe it’s a signal to the rest of the team? The mystery of why do cheerleaders shrug their shoulders before stunts has sparked some serious curiosity — and even a few jokes. Let’s take a closer look at why this gesture is more than just a random habit and how it helps cheerleaders pull off their jaw-dropping routines.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why do cheerleaders shrug their shoulders before performing stunts?

One of the main reasons cheerleaders shrug their shoulders is to let their teammates know they’re ready. In a sport where every move relies on perfect timing, clear communication is key. A YouTube commenter explained it well: “It’s a sign to all three in the team that they are ready to start the routine.”

This small, non-verbal cue ensures everyone is in sync before the stunt begins. Another commenter added, “They shrug to show they are starting the stunt. It gets everybody’s timing correct, even the spotter. In a sport like this, timing is everything.” One Reddit user added a playful spin, calling it “their secret handshake with gravity.”

Article continues below advertisement

The motion of shrugging their shoulders helps with both preparation and timing.

The gesture isn’t just about signaling readiness — it’s also a way for cheerleaders to mentally and physically prepare. By shrugging their shoulders, they activate key muscles that provide stability and balance. Both are crucial when lifting or tossing teammates.

Article continues below advertisement

One YouTube user said, “It’s for two reasons: to take a breather before they start the routine and second to let the base know they’re ready.” Some speculate the shrug might even generate momentum. Responding to this theory, one Redditor shot it down saying shrugging your shoulders doesn’t give you any momentum. Instead, most seem to agree the motion is about aligning the cheer team before the performance begins.

This small gesture has a huge impact for cheerleaders.

A cheerleader shrugging their shoulders before performing a stunt or routine seems like such a minor thing. It, however, is important to keep in mind that cheerleading is a fast-paced sport. The entire cheer team must have perfect timing, or someone can get hurt. According to chatter on Reddit, shoulder shrugging is the same as a batter tapping the plate with their bat before preparing to hit the baseball.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

In addition to its practical purpose, the shrug adds clarity to the performance. It signals transitions within the routine, making it easier for the audience to follow along. Even something as small as a shrug can make a big difference when it comes to creating seamless, eye-catching stunts.