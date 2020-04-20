Jeffree Star's 420 Collection Is Live — but You'll Have to Wait to Get It

If you drooled over Jeffree Star 's deep purple bloodlust collection, just wait until you see his new 420 collection . A known smoker, the makeup mogul has previously admitted that he's never tried alcohol but is a frequent marijuana user — so it's only fitting he shares his love of the day with his audience with a new collection for Weed Day.

What's in Jeffree's 420 collection?

In a tweet posted the day before the product launch, Jeffree revealed the new products would drop on Jeffree Star Cosmetics at 10 a.m. PT on April 20. "Tomorrow is gonna be really lit. For all my stoners and green lovers," Jeffree tweeted.

Source: Instagram

The collection includes a variety of merch products, including marijuana leaf mirrors in two shades of green, one chrome-finished mirror, as well as a green glitter pig mirror. He's also releasing two new hoodies, one black with a green "How High Are Ya?" on the back and a green one with "High, How Are Ya?" printed on it.

Other clothing items in the collection include a green baseball cap with his marijuana leaf logo and a "Can't Relate" t-shirt. To round out the collection, he's also got six grinders in vibrant colors added to the site. The entire collection is available under the "accessories" tab of the Jeffree Star Cosmetics website.