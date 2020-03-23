Did Jeffree Star Throw Shade at Nathan With His Blood Lust Palette Colors?

As if 2020 wasn't strange enough with the outbreak of the coronavirus and the subsequent economic uncertainty, it cannot be forgotten that the year started off with a dramatic breakup: the one between beauty vlogger Jeffree Star and Nathan Schwandt.

The two were an item for more than five years, and they had just moved into a $14.6 million Hidden Hills home together the month before their split was revealed. The breakup rocked the YouTube world, and fans have been hoping for a reconciliation.