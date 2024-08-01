Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Fans Are Worried About Mukbang Creator Jelly Bean Sweet's Health "Nikocado Avocado all over again," one fan commented. By Anna Quintana Published Aug. 1 2024, 4:16 p.m. ET Source: tikTok

TikTok is full of different types of creators — and one of the most popular types of influencers is dedicated to gluttonous mukbang videos. One of the most popular mukbang creators on the social media platform is Jelly Bean Sweets.

The 20-year-old has 1 million followers and counting and is known for her speed eating. However, that is not how she got her start on TikTok. Instead of eating, Jelly Bean Sweets was known for her dancing videos and live streams. Since transitioning her content, her health has been a concern for many of her fans — and she has been compared to another well-known mukbang creator Nikocado Avocado.

"Before and after" videos of Jelly Bean Sweets have fans concerned about her health.

Videos comparing Jelly Bean Sweets from her dancing days to her videos in 2024 have sparked conversations about her health, and whether she should continue creating mukbang content despite how many views it gets. For example, in a recent video of Jelly Bean Sweets eating Taco Bell (in under four minutes), she garnered over 6 million views and 300,000 comments.

"Hey you need to take care of yourself, we care about you," one person wrote before another added, "Nikocado Avocado all over again." A third chimed in, "The issue isn't that she is gaining weight. The issue is that she is sensationalizing eating in an unhealthy way on the daily. Six donuts in one sitting...all the sauces on her already fried food."

There is also debate about whether her videos have gone from mukbang to feeder content. In comparison to mukbang, feeder content is described as a kink involving feeding someone, generally for the purpose of gaining weight.

What is Jelly Bean Sweets net worth?

While we don't have an exact figure on what Jelly Bean Sweets is earning from her TikTok videos, fellow TikTok user @averieann555 did the math and calculated an estimate for her income. "Guys, I did the math. If Jelly Bean Sweets makes 7 cents per 1,000 views and an average 2.1 million views, she's only making $147 per video," she wrote. "That's $158,000 a year that's not including taxes, which would knock that down to $128,000 a year nor the money she spends on food daily, which would be around $30,000 a year so she's only making $100,000 to ruin her health."

@jellybean.sweets I miss dancing. I haven’t been live because I needed to focus on my studies especially as it nears finals. I am looking forward to doing lives again after the school year is over. See you all soon #dance #live #college ♬ original sound - Maureen Versteeg

Another AI-originated video on TikTok under the name @chriscerney put her monthly income at $10,000 to $50,000 per month on her videos, if you consider sponsorships and viewer donations along with ad venues from video views.