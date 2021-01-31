Are Jenna and Aden From 'Unexpected' Still Together? They've Had Serious Issues

Are Jenna and Aden From 'Unexpected' Still Together? They've Had Serious IssuesBy Michelle Stein
When Season 4 of Unexpected kicked off on TLC, avid viewers thought they'd already seen it all — that is, until fans were introduced to Jenna and Aden. Because the pregnant teen's utter lack of reproductive knowledge (which, obviously, resulted in her pregnancy) was just that appalling. Aden's lying to Jenna about how conception works aside, plenty of people have wondered how their relationship is faring in real time. So are Jenna and Aden still together? Let's take a closer look.
Aden lied to Jenna about men ovulating "like a woman does."
In case you didn't catch the episode of Unexpected that initially introduced the young couple, it was a doozy of a lie that landed Jenna and Aden expecting their first child as teenagers.
"I didn't see it coming; I didn't see that I would be having a baby at 16," Jenna said on Unexpected. "I don't think anybody thinks they're going to be pregnant for their junior year of high school."
"Yeah, I knew all about safe sex," Aden told the camera on the show. "I guess it was just fun to take the risk and not use any form of protection."
Jenna explained, "Aden told me boys ovulate like a woman does," to which Aden laughed and admitted, "Yeah, I lied to her." (Yikes!)
Jenna and Aden from 'Unexpected' welcomed their baby in June 2020.
Jenna gave birth to their son on June 19, 2020 — and on that very same day, the new mom took to Instagram to announce his arrival. "Baby Luca made his way into the world today," she captioned the post, which featured a photo of the newborn next to a letter board with his full name written on it, along with another photo of the family of three.
Are Jenna and Aden still together from 'Unexpected'?
Although Unexpected doesn't shy away from the problems Jenna and Aden have faced in their relationship — including preparing to become parents as teenagers, Aden's lying, and drama regarding their baby shower, just to name a few — a quick look at Jenna's Instagram offers hope for fans who have been rooting for them. That's because recent posts have revealed they are still very much together today.
"Luca's first Christmas," the young mom captioned a family shot on Christmas Day 2020.
She similarly commemorated her infant son's first Thanksgiving by sharing a carousel of photos featuring herself posing with Aden and Luca. Jenna captioned the post, "Luca’s first turkey day," alongside turkey emojis.
A January 2021 Instagram post also shows baby Luca standing with his father in the background holding onto him for stability. "My big boy," the proud mama wrote.
It's difficult to say with 100-percent certainty whether Jenna and Aden are still together today. Who knows? They might have broken up a while back, but decided to continue spending time together for their son's sake. (It doesn't seem like the most likely scenario, but still.)
As far as they've made it appear via social media, however, the teen parents seem as romantically involved today as ever.
