Jenna's Parents From 'Unexpected' Are, Well, Exactly What You'd Expect

If you've been watching the recent season of teen pregnancy show Unexpected , then you've probably found yourself, unexpectedly invested in the cast and their families. Jenna Ronan , is one of the teen moms who fans kind of just love to hate, thanks to her and Aden's flippant attitude about unprotected sex, her general cluelessness about sexual health (Jenna admitted she believed Aden when he told her men "ovulate"), and her sometimes petulant behavior on the show.

People who've looked into Jenna's background may have come across her parents, who are sometimes featured on the TLC show.

Who are Jenna's parents on 'Unexpected'?

Jenna's parents are Matt and Cathy Ronan. Matt is an Army and Marines veteran, and it's unclear if Cathy is working. For now, it looks like Jenna, Aden, and their baby boy Luca are living with the Ronans in Pennsylvania.

Eagle-eyed Unexpected viewers noticed that Matt had a particular tattoo on his arm that has recently sparked some controversy on Reddit. One person who pulled the image from Matt's public profile noticed that Matt has a "3%er" tattoo. TLC has actually been blurring this out.

The 3%ers is a militia movement that leans toward the far right, and they advocate for gun rights and independence from the government. It's been reported that people who self-identify as 3%ers were at the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

Matt is certainly vocal about his political and social viewpoints. "If you want a role model for your daughter, check these out..... Not Kamala... Who has had 5 abortions already.... If you think Kamala is a role model for your daughter you need to check your moral compass, because it's broken. *I totally support abortion in the event of a crime or medical issue*," he posted to Facebook.

If you want a role model for your daughter, check these out..... Not Kamala... Who has had 5 abortions already.... If... Posted by Matt Ronan on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 Source: Facebook

He also posted a meme that downplays COVID-19, writing, "...this is basically what we were talking about the other day... There's no way we can get [COVID], and if we do it doesn't even matter."

🙋🏼‍♂️ I'm good... Javier and Shawn, this is basically what we were talking about the other day... There's no way we can get it, and if we do it doesn't even matter Posted by Matt Ronan on Saturday, July 25, 2020 Source: Facebook

Matt is seemingly very supportive of Jenna and Aden, however. He wrote on Facebook back in September 2020: "Approximately 10 months ago Aden pulled me aside for a conversation. I had a sick feeling in my stomach what the topic of discussion was going to about. I couldn't be more proud or impressed with how these 2 kids have handled the pregnancy, the teenage issues that are always present and actually being parents... They absolutely amaze us!! We love you so damn much."

Approximately 10 months ago Aden pulled me aside for a conversation. I had a sick feeling in my stomach what the topic... Posted by Matt Ronan on Monday, September 28, 2020 Source: Facebook

Matt has also posted numerous posts about his wife Cathy (Jenna's mom), praising her and expressing his appreciation. In 2019, on Cathy's birthday, Matt wrote, "When I was younger, I didn’t understand the power of true love. Now with age and you, I am more aware than ever. True love means unconditional understanding and confidence. On this your birthday, I want to thank you for teaching me how great love can be. Happy birthday to the perfect woman!"

When I was younger, I didn’t understand the power of true love. Now with age and you, I am more aware than ever. True... Posted by Matt Ronan on Monday, April 1, 2019 Source: Facebook