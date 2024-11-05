Home > Entertainment Jenna Fischer Shares How Best Friend Angela Kinsey Supported Her Through Breast Cancer Journey “You know what that is? That’s love.” By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 5 2024, 4:00 a.m. ET Source: Instagram | @msjennafischer

In an emotional Today show interview this October, The Office star Jenna Fischer opened up about her battle with breast cancer and how her friend and podcast co-host, Angela Kinsey, was by her side through it all. Known for her role as Pam on The Office, Fischer shared her story with viewers as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, hoping to bring awareness and encourage other women to prioritize their health.

Jenna Fischer expressed gratitude for her and Angela Kinsey's friendship.

Fischer explained that her journey began with a routine mammogram reminder she stumbled upon a year ago while scrolling through social media. That nudge led to a cascade of appointments, which eventually resulted in a diagnosis of stage 1 triple-positive breast cancer — a rare and aggressive type. "I knew I’d be having surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation,” Jenna told Hoda Kotb, detailing the swift shift from her normal life to intensive treatment. The moment she read the words invasive ductal carcinoma in her online medical portal, she recalls thinking, “Those sound like cancer words.”

One of her biggest challenges was breaking the news to her children. Jenna explained that she wanted them to understand that any sickness they saw was a result of treatments, not the cancer itself. Her husband, Lee Kirk, was her rock throughout. “Under the circumstances, the most I could do was just get downstairs and sit at the table with a cup of coffee. And he did all the rest,” she shared, tearing up as she reflected on his support.

Jenna also leaned on Angela, her longtime friend and co-host of their podcast Office Ladies. From day one, Angela promised to help however she could. For Jenna, continuing to work on the podcast was a welcome escape, a chance to feel like herself instead of a “cancer patient.” To make Jenna feel comfortable as she started losing her hair, Angela even wore hats with attached hair to their recording sessions. “We call them wighats,” Jenna joked, pointing out the love and loyalty that Angela showed through such a small but meaningful gesture. Hoda commented, “You know what that is? That’s love.”

In the interview, Jenna shared how her outlook on life has changed post-diagnosis. Now, she finds beauty in everyday quirks and even frustrating moments, like sitting in traffic. “Look at all the people just going places … oh, that guy’s mad,” she said, laughing about the newfound appreciation for life’s imperfections. “All the most important things became so clear so quickly.”

Her story has resonated deeply with viewers, nearly half a million on YouTube alone, many of whom shared their own battles or the battles of loved ones. One commenter wrote, “My wife was diagnosed today. Our house has been filled with tears and fear. Thank you for this hope and telling your story.” Another viewer, who identified as a stage 4 cancer fighter, urged others to take Jenna's advice seriously: “Please ladies, get diagnosed early. Don’t wait.”

The Today Show interview wrapped up with Jenna's call to action: “Get your mammogram. It’s the one thing I want people to take from this conversation.” She shared that waiting even six months could have made a world of difference in her own treatment, a sentiment that hit home with many viewers.

After months of treatment and support from loved ones, Jenna shared a moment of joy with her family by celebrating her final chemo in style. Without a bell at the hospital to ring, her husband Lee surprised her by bringing one home, complete with confetti. It was a triumphant moment for Jenna and a reminder to everyone watching that even in the toughest of journeys, there are moments of relieved joy and celebration.

