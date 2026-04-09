Jenni Garth Is Known for Her Acting, But Her Net Worth Is From More Than Entertainment "I don't believe in spending money when you don't need to. ... I want to have money that I can give to my children." By Lea Vatenmakher Published April 9 2026, 9:31 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Most famous actors work for years in various bit parts until they have a breakout performance that leads to starring roles. Jennie Garth, however, is an exception to the rule. The actor had just a handful of smaller roles before she starred in Beverly Hills, 90210. Ensuring she's loved by all generations, Jennie then co-starred in the show What I Like About You with Amanda Bynes in the early 2000s.

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Acting may be where Jennie got her start, but she didn't stay there. In fact, much of the celeb's considerable net worth isn't from acting roles at all! Hollywood was just a door-opener for Jennie, who then used her fame to open even more doors to other streams of income — and it's paying off!

Source: MEGA

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Jennie Garth's net worth is nothing to sneeze at.

As of April 8, 2026, Jennie's net worth is a whopping $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. While some of that money is from the aforementioned roles that made Jennie famous, she also earned money from the 90210 spin-off series, which aired in 2008. The actor was paid an impressive $50,000 per episode to play Kelly again. The star has also been in several reality shows and written a book, both of which added to her overall net worth.

Jennie Garth Actress Net worth: $8 million Jennie Garth is an actress who is known for her roles as Kelly Taylor in the teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210, and Valerie "Val" Tyler in the WB sitcom What I Like About You. Birth Date: April 3, 1972 Birth Place: Urbana, Ill. Birth Name: Jennifer Eve Garth Father: John Garth Mother: Carolyn Garth Marriages: Daniel B. Clark (1994-1996); Peter Facinelli (2001-2013); Dave Abrams (m. 2015) Children: 3

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What has Jennie been up to these days?

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @jenniegarthjenniegarth

More recently, Jennie has pursued opportunities outside of acting. Remember how every single person started podcasting in 2020? Well, Jennie was part of that group.

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She and fellow Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Tori Spelling launched a podcast titled 9021OMG, in which they reminisce about their time on the show. We've got to hand it to Jennie — she's milked her time on that show for all it's worth! Jennie also has a solo podcast titled I Choose Me With Jennie Garth which covers lifestyle content.

Source: MEGA

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In a non-90210-related venture, Jennie launched her own clothing line titled "Me by Jennie Garth" in 2024. She's also collaborated with Dune Jewelry on their Travelling Heart Collection. Furthermore, Jennie created an online gift subscription box for mothers, MomGiftBox.com, and donates the proceeds to charity.

Jennie is a lot more frugal than one might think.