Wondering About Lara Spencer's Net Worth? The 'Good Morning America' Star Makes Bank She is also the co-host of the a Hulu competition reality TV series, 'That Thrifting Show with Lara Spencer.' By Niko Mann Published April 7 2026, 3:38 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of Good Morning America co-host Lara Spencer are excited about her Hulu competition reality TV series, That Thrifting Show with Lara Spencer. The new reality TV show features two design teams as they each race to transform identical rooms with things they find in thrift stores, as well as other places such as flea markets.

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The GMA host joined the program as a correspondent back in 1999, according to ABC, and with all of her success, her many fans are curious about her finances. Lara left the network for a time to focus on several other projects that were also lucrative, so what is her net worth?

Source: Mega

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What is Lara Spencer's net worth?

Lara Spencer has a net worth of approximately $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her salary is reportedly $3 million per year at GMA. However, her net worth could be significantly higher due to her marriage to MarketAxess financial executive Richard McVey. The executive is reportedly worth around $600 to $700 million. In addition to her salary with ABC, Lara is also a designer who hosted Flea Market Flip on HGTV, a show that she created to celebrate her love for home renovation and antiquing.

The journalist also has a production company, DuffKat Media, and she is also an author of two books — Flea Market Fabulous and I Brake for Yard Sales. Lara has also hosted the reality TV shows The Insider and Antiques Roadshow FYI. The Insider was the No. 1 syndicated entertainment show for seven years in its time slot when Lara hosted the program before returning to GMA.

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Lara Spencer Television journalist Net worth: $20 million Birthdate: June 19, 1969 Birthplace: Garden City, N.Y. Education: Pennsylvania State University Spouse: David Haffenreffer (d), Richard McVey Children: Duff Haffenreffer, Katharine Haffenreffer

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Her latest home improvement show, That Thrifting Show with Lara Spencer, features contestants as they are given two days and $2,000 to design a room with items found in thrift shops and flea markets. The two teams compete with each other to design the best room in the series. Lara said that the show was inspired by her late mother, who died in February. She said that her mom was able to make a home on a "limited budget."

“When we were little, she’d take me to thrift shops and flea markets, more out of necessity than a hobby,” she recalled. "She used to say she had more kids than money. I was her youngest of six, and so she dragged me everywhere. She was a beautiful homemaker. She had great taste and a limited budget.”

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