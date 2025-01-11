Jennie Garth Is a Proud Mom to Three Daughters Who Look Just Like Her "We spend more time together than most child psychologists or even my mother would say is healthy.” By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 11 2025, 1:42 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @jenniegarth

Article continues below advertisement

But that doesn't mean the original cast has disappeared from the spotlight completely. Fans still closely follow Jennie Garth and her escapades as a wife, mother, podcast host, entrepreneur, and clothing designer. To the world, she's Kelly Taylor. To her children, she's mom. And a proud one, at that. Here's what we know about Jennie's three adult children.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennie Garth is a proud mom to three lovely daughters.

Jennie Garth is the proud mom of not just three children, but three lovely daughters who look just like their mom. All three daughters, whose names are Luca, Lola and Fiona, she shares with her ex-husband Peter Facinelli.

On social media, it becomes immediately evident that Jennie is an involved mother who takes her daughters with her on some of her biggest adventures, including them in her career travels and gushing about them at every opportunity.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2009, she jokingly told People that she and her daughters enjoy spending time together, in fact, “more than most child psychologists or even my mother would say is healthy.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jennie Garth's husband is Dave Abrams, and they sheltered with ex-husband Peter during the Palisades fires.

Although Jennie and Peter split in 2012, they remain amicable to this day. During the Los Angeles, California, Pacific Palisades wildfires in January 2025, Peter allowed Jennie, her new husband Dave Abrams, and their daughters to shelter at his home.

Jennie took to social media to thank Peter, writing, "I wanted to let you know that we are safe. Peter and his family took us in and have been so kind. I am deeply saddened for our city and just feel numb. Our home was spared but so much to clean up and ready to get active to help our neighbors and friends and fellow Angelinos." She also shared praise for her husband, writing, "Dave has been amazing transporting all our bags and boxes, loading and unloading. Just keep everyone here who is suffering in your heart and prayers."

Article continues below advertisement

Jennie and Dave got engaged in 2015, and married shortly after. They split briefly in 2017, and have tried doing IVF to have a baby together. But now the separation is in the distant past and they seem to be a happy and loving couple, going by what Jennie shares on social media.