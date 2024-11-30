Brian Austin Green’s Net Worth Is Just As Impressive as His TV Roles and Romances

But Brian’s journey doesn’t stop there. Beyond his impressive acting resumé, he’s managed to build a solid net worth. And let’s face it, with six kids, he’ll need every penny. Let’s take a closer look at Brian’s finances, including his net worth.

Brian may no longer be with Megan, but they still share a few things (and people): three kids and a similar net worth. As of 2024, Brian's net worth is estimated at $8 million, the same amount his ex-wife is reportedly worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth .

Kids: 6 (Noah, Bodhi, and Journey with ex Megan Fox, Kassuis with ex Vanessa Marcil, and Zane with Sharna Burgess)

Brian Austin Green will forever be remembered as David Silver from Beverly Hills, 90210, but his career didn’t stop there. Among his notable roles, he was cast as the iconic villain Metallo in Smallville, further cementing his place in TV history.

Brian launched his acting career on the CBS soap opera Knots Landing, where he played Brian Cunningham in 27 episodes, according to his IMDb bio . However, his breakout role came with Beverly Hills, 90210 as David Silver, appearing in approximately 292 episodes from 1990 to 2000. Other notable roles in Brian's career include Keith Watson on Desperate Housewives and Derek Reese on Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.

Brian has also made some noteworthy guest appearances, including roles on Saved by the Bell: The College Years (1993) and Sabrina the Teenage Witch (1996). Forget the paycheck — Brian now has priceless bragging rights for being part of some of the '90s most iconic shows!

Brian Austin Green hasn't left Hollywood just yet. He’s still acting, with his latest role as Chuck Palmer in The Night They Came Home, a film about a frontier lawman teaming up with an Indian detective to track down the infamous Rufus Buck Gang, a group of teenage criminals.

In addition to staying on-screen, Brian co-hosts the podcast Oldish with his fiancée, Sharna, whom he got engaged to in July 2023, and Randy Spelling.