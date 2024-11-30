Brian Austin Green’s Net Worth Is Just As Impressive as His TV Roles and Romances
Brian Austin Green’s breakout role came as David Silver on 'Beverly Hills, 90210.'
We all know Brian Austin Green as the heartthrob from Beverly Hills, 90210, but let’s be honest, his love life might just be as iconic as his time on the '90s teen drama. Brian was married to actress Megan Fox (yes, Machine Gun Kelly’s baby mama) for nearly a decade, and the two share three kids. Add in a son from a previous relationship and another son with his current partner, Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess, and you’ve got a dad of six with quite the family dynamic.
But Brian’s journey doesn’t stop there. Beyond his impressive acting resumé, he’s managed to build a solid net worth. And let’s face it, with six kids, he’ll need every penny. Let’s take a closer look at Brian’s finances, including his net worth.
Brian Austin Green and ex-wife Megan Fox have the same net worth.
Brian may no longer be with Megan, but they still share a few things (and people): three kids and a similar net worth. As of 2024, Brian's net worth is estimated at $8 million, the same amount his ex-wife is reportedly worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Brian Austin Green
Actor
Net worth: $8 million
Brian Austin Green will forever be remembered as David Silver from Beverly Hills, 90210, but his career didn’t stop there. Among his notable roles, he was cast as the iconic villain Metallo in Smallville, further cementing his place in TV history.
Birthdate: July 15, 1973
Birthplace: Los Angeles, Calif.
Education: Studied at Hamilton High School Academy of Music
Parents: Joyce Green (née Klein) and George Green
Siblings: A brother, Keith, and a sister, Lorelei
Marriages: Megan Fox (m. 2010; div. 2021), currently engaged to Sharna Burgess
Kids: 6 (Noah, Bodhi, and Journey with ex Megan Fox, Kassuis with ex Vanessa Marcil, and Zane with Sharna Burgess)
Brian launched his acting career on the CBS soap opera Knots Landing, where he played Brian Cunningham in 27 episodes, according to his IMDb bio. However, his breakout role came with Beverly Hills, 90210 as David Silver, appearing in approximately 292 episodes from 1990 to 2000. Other notable roles in Brian's career include Keith Watson on Desperate Housewives and Derek Reese on Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.
Brian has also made some noteworthy guest appearances, including roles on Saved by the Bell: The College Years (1993) and Sabrina the Teenage Witch (1996). Forget the paycheck — Brian now has priceless bragging rights for being part of some of the '90s most iconic shows!
Brian Austin Green is still acting and co-hosts the podcast 'Oldish'
Brian Austin Green hasn't left Hollywood just yet. He’s still acting, with his latest role as Chuck Palmer in The Night They Came Home, a film about a frontier lawman teaming up with an Indian detective to track down the infamous Rufus Buck Gang, a group of teenage criminals.
In addition to staying on-screen, Brian co-hosts the podcast Oldish with his fiancée, Sharna, whom he got engaged to in July 2023, and Randy Spelling.