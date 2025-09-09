Former 'Friends' Star Jennifer Aniston Seems to Have a New Beau — We've Got the Tea! Jennifer recently soft-launched her new romance on Instagram. By Niko Mann Published Sept. 9 2025, 2:11 p.m. ET

Fans of Morning Show star Jennifer Aniston are excited to learn that she has a new romance. The former Friends actor shared a post on Instagram on Sept. 7, 2025, that included a montage of her famous friends. The post also included a headshot of her rumored beau, and the post has already received two million likes.

Jennifer was previously married to actors Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, and her public breakup with Brad was particularly brutal. The Fight Club actor and Jennifer called it quits after Brad linked up with his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star, Angelina Jolie, while still married to Jennifer. Brad went on to marry Angelina, and they had six children together before later divorcing. Jennifer's fans felt for the Murder Mystery star, and they have hoped for her romantic happiness ever since.

Is Jennifer Aniston dating anyone?

According to Page Six, Jennifer was seen with her rumored beau during a vacation on Mallorca Island in Spain back in July. She was reportedly on vacation with her good friend and Horrible Bosses co-star, Justin Bateman, and his family. Jennifer and her rumored romantic interest were also seen on a double date at the celebrity hangout Nobu Malibu with her Friends co-star, Courteney Cox, and her boyfriend, Johnny McDaid, in August.

The new couple was also seen together on a date in New York City on Sept. 5, 2025. With Jennifer sharing an Instagram post that includes his picture, folks are certain that she has a new beau.

Jennifer Aniston and boyfriend Jim Curtis join BFF Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid for double date night https://t.co/sxo0z15h9E pic.twitter.com/rkBZDp3FIM — Page Six (@PageSix) August 19, 2025

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly dating hypnotherapist Jim Curtis.

Jennifer is reportedly dating hypnotherapist Jim Curtis, according to People. The Rumor Has It star shared a post on Instagram with the caption, "Thank you summer," that included a montage of her enjoying time with her famous friends — including Courteney Cox, Adam Sandler, Sandra Bullock, Sean Hayes, and several adorable dogs.

One of the last pictures in the photo montage included the back of Jim's head as he looked at the sunset, and her fans were thrilled for her. "You deserve to Be Happy, Jenn," wrote one fan. "Thanks for sharing all these pictures with us Jen Ani! And i am glad to see you sooo happy," added another.

Jim reportedly brings out the best in Jennifer, according to a source via People. "Jim's great," they said. "Her close friends love him. He's amazing to be around. He has this really calm and secure energy. Jen loves it." The source went on to say that Jennifer is "so used to going 100 miles an hour while balancing projects," but Jim has "helped her turn inwards and slow down a bit" while also teaching the Management actor to "really appreciate and feel proud of everything she's built."