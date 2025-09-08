'RHOBH' Daughter Alexia Umansky Is Mrs. Jake Zingerman — Here's His Net Worth Alexia has a pretty solid career of her own, but what kind of money does Jake bring in? By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 8 2025, 4:21 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @alexiaumansky

In the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills orbit, Kyle Richards is a fan favorite. Which makes it unsurprising that her daughter, Alexia Umansky, is followed closely by RHOBH fans who want to keep up with her life. A life which includes a September 2025 marriage to her long-time partner, Jake Zingerman.

Article continues below advertisement

While most fans know a good bit about Kyle and Alexia, less is known about Jake. Here's what we know about his net worth, and the wedding they shared in 2025 that looked like the perfect blend of "low key" and "major celebration."

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about Jake Zingerman's net worth.

Alexia and Jake started dating in 2019, and they moved in together in 2024 before tying the knot in 2025. Alexia works in real estate, and there have been pictures of the two together with Jake sporting a suit, so many people assumed that his career involved something real estate-adjacent, or at least something professional. Unfortunately, what exactly Jake does is a mystery. At least to the public.

In 2022, he shared a photo of himself with friend Liam Darmon, a residential construction expert working in acquisitions for Divvy Homes. With the two dressed alike, the photo sparked speculation that Jake's career might be related to Liam's. But as far as we know, it's never been confirmed. So, what kind of net worth does he claim?

Article continues below advertisement

Like so many things about Jake, this, too, is a mystery. On the internet, some sites have claimed they have no way to calculate his net worth, since nothing is known about his salary or assets. Some sites estimate that it might be close to $100 million, but it's unclear how they came to that number. So, the short answer? We don't know. And the long answer is the same.

Article continues below advertisement

Jake and Alexia have tied the knot.

We do, however, know that Jake and Alexia tied the knot in September 2025, and their ceremony was adorable. It was just classy enough to be worthy of a RHOBH daughter, but low-key enough to be uniquely "Jake and Alexia."

In photos shared to social media, the two showed off their special night. Alexia wore a unique strapless corseted gown with a sweetheart neckline in a lightly patterned, glistening white, with a simple A-line, ankle-length tulle skirt. Jake opted for black slacks and a white jacket, the two practically glowing.

Article continues below advertisement

In one photo, an ecstatic Alexia smiled while both of her parents, Kyle and father Mauricio Umansky, stood by her side. The wedding venue was in Topanga Canyon outside of Los Angeles, and decorators called the overall vibe a "romantic midnight garden." According to Bravo, the wedding was originally slated to take place in Aspen, but they canceled it due to the high stress of a destination wedding.