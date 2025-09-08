Alexia Umansky's Wedding Probably Won't Be Part of 'RHOBH' Season 15, but Where Did It Happen? Kyle shared videos of the ceremony on social media. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 8 2025, 3:04 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@alexiaumansky

Nothing makes you feel old like watching the child of a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star grow up on camera and then get married. Longtime fans of the Bravo show had all the feels when Kyle Richards's daughter, Alexia Umansky, got married. She married her childhood sweetheart, Jake Zingerman, per People, on Sept. 6, 2025. So, where did Alexia get married, and how intimate or lavish was the event?

Article continues below advertisement

As the daughter of a RHOBH star, you have to expect a certain level of glamour and over-the-top details. But for fans of the franchise, and those who gravitate toward Kyle as one of the OG ladies on the show, that's one of the things they love most about following the reality stars. Read on for everything to know about Alexia's dream wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

Where did Alexia Umansky get married?

Kyle and Alexia shared some details about the wedding during an Amazon live stream, according to Bravo. In the stream, Alexia revealed that she almost had her wedding in Aspen. However, after a lot of headaches involving planning the wedding in the chilly locale, she changed her mind and moved it to Los Angeles.

Kyle said that Alexia picked a venue where they had to essentially build the vibe from scratch. "She chose a place that's basically, sort of a blank canvas, but not really," Kyle said during the live stream ahead of the wedding. "We had to create the whole vibe. So, in that aspect, it was like, 'Oh my gosh, we have a lot to get done.' It wasn't like pulling up to a hotel and everything's done and ready. But, anyway, it's going to be very exciting."

Article continues below advertisement

Although the actual venue was not made public or tagged in any of Alexia's social media posts about the wedding, she did get married in Topanga Canyon, which is known for its nature-based setting. Alexia and Jake had an outdoor garden wedding with more than 200 people, and it was created seemingly out of nothing at a venue outside of Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

A floral company that tagged the couple on Instagram wrote in a post that employees "created a romantic midnight garden" for Alexia and Jake. The photos of the reception include lots of string lights and outdoor dancing.

Article continues below advertisement

Will Kyle Richards's daughter's wedding be on 'RHOBH'?

Like any mom, Kyle was quick to post photos and videos from the wedding on Instagram. But what about Season 15 of RHOBH? According to a post on Reddit, Kyle shared a photo in her Instagram Stories days before the wedding that featured a cameraman. However, Kyle said elsewhere that she didn't want cameras at her daughter's wedding.