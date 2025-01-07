Jennifer Coolidge's Voice Is Fake?! Iconic '90s Superstar Actor Unveils Her Real Voice The internet is having a bit of a moment over the revelation that Jennifer Coolidge's iconic voice is fake. By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 7 2025, 11:33 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

If you grew up watching movies in the '90s, you can't have missed the drawling, exaggerated, overly sensual voice that spills from the mouth of one Jennifer Coolidge. The blond bombshell actor was typecast over and over as the lovably clueless mom who was often over-sexualized and funny completely without intending to be. She starred in American Pie, Legally Blonde, Two Broke Girls, and much, much, more.

But behind that "unintentional" humor was Jennifer's brilliant timing. Her voice is as much a part of her brand as her blond hair and bedroom eyes. So the internet is having a bit of a moment over a recent revelation that Jennifer Coolidge's iconic voice is fake.

Is Jennifer Coolidge's voice fake?!

While on a red carpet in 2025, Jennifer has unveiled her real voice. Jennifer was attending the Golden Globes when actor and content creator Matthew Friend stopped her to share a drink and introduce Jennifer to "herself" by imitating her iconic voice.

He trotted out his imitation of her voice, drawling, "Oh God. Oh. It's not bad. It could be worse. Oh God I just feel," he paused and held the microphone up to Jennifer asking, "Do you think it is good?" Jennifer laughed and smiled, then shocked fans by replying, in a very normal and not-at-all exaggerated voice, "It is very good. Yeah, you're right up there with Ariana's."

And, needless to say, the internet has exploded with the revelation that the voice everyone knows and loves is not the one she uses in her day to day life. Because for those who know Jennifer, the voice is as recognizable as her smile.

The internet feels bamboozled.

Matthew took to TikTok where he shared the video, and fans have exploded with feelings. One fan wrote, "Have we been bamboozled?!" While another responded, "I think we have!" While one fan wrote, "I had NO IDEA that wasn't her real voice!!!"

Several people yelled in all caps, "WAIT, THAT'S NOT HER REAL VOICE!??!" One fan elaborated, writing, "Right? American Pie franchise, Legally Blonde franchise, and the Two Broke Girls series and she kept the same voice. Literally did not know it wasn't her voice."

On the other hand, several fans pointed out that this isn't exactly an earth-shattering revelation. Back in the day, Jennifer Coolidge had a role on '90's hit comedy series Seinfeld, where she used her "normal" voice as well. So fans pointed out that, if you've followed her career closely, you've already heard this normal voice before.