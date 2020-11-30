Jennifer Lawrence's Kentucky Family Farm Just Burned Down in a "Horrible Fire"

Although she's proven to be one of the biggest names in movies over the last 10 years, Jennifer Lawrence comes from fairly humble beginnings. The actress grew up on a family farm in Kentucky, and the farm is still run by her family. At the end of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, though, news broke that part of the farm had burned down in a "horrible fire." Thankfully, no people or animals were hurt.

Where is Jennifer Lawrence's family farm?

Jennifer's family farm is called Camp Hi-Ho, and it's still run by her older brother, Blaine. The farm is designed as an outdoor space for kids and is located in Louisville, Ky. Since Blaine started running it, he's introduced activities ranging from arts and crafts to horseback riding and kayaking. In a post on their Facebook page, the camp announced that the farm's barn had been lost.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the news that we lost our barn last night in a horrible fire. We are deeply thankful that no people or animals were hurt, but we are still mourning the loss of years of hard work and memories that occurred in these walls,” the post read.

“Words cannot describe the pain we are in, but we are so incredibly grateful for the Simpsonville Fire Department and all the other firefighters who responded to our emergency," it continued. "You are true heroes. We are also so grateful for the countless members of our community who have reached out to support us during this time.” The statement also reaffirmed that family's faith, saying that they would continue to believe as they began rebuilding.

Article continues below advertisement

"We know Camp Hi-Ho is a special place to so many, and we plan to rebuild and repair so that we can move forward with a safe and joyful camp experience this summer," the statement read. Jennifer has yet to comment on the fire personally, but has spoken about the camp in the past, and discussed how important it is as a space for kids to be free and create.

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the news that we lost our barn last night in a horrible fire. We are... Posted by Camp Hi Ho on Saturday, November 28, 2020 Source: Facebook