What Was Jennifer Runyon’s Net Worth? How the‘Ghostbusters’ Actress Built Her Career Jennifer Runyon chose family over fame, but her time in Hollywood still paid off. By Darrell Marrow Published March 9 2026, 10:20 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@bayleycorman

Following news of Jennifer Runyon’s death, fans have shown renewed interest in the actor’s life and career. Jennifer began acting professionally in the early 1980s. She made her film debut in To All a Good Night, appeared on the soap Another World, and later landed one of her most recognizable roles in Ghostbusters as the student in Peter Venkman’s opening ESP test scene.

Around that same time, she also appeared in Up the Creek and played Gwendolyn Pierce on Charles in Charge. Ultimately, her time in Hollywood created a lasting legacy and helped her build an impressive net worth.

What was Jennifer Runyon’s net worth?

According to The Economic Times, Jennifer had an estimated net worth of $5 million. After Ghostbusters, Jennifer stayed busy in the industry. She continued acting through the 1980s and 1990s before stepping back from Hollywood to focus on family. Jennifer married basketball coach Todd Corman in 1991. The couple welcomed two children, Wyatt and Bayley.

Years later, Jennifer still spoke fondly about Ghostbusters. In a 2016 interview, she called the set “not at all an ego-driven set” and said working with Bill Murray felt easy and welcoming. “The ease — it was not at all an ego-driven set,” Jennifer told The Lady in Red.

“Everybody was so easy, laughing. … There was lots of joking. Working with Bill Murray was just so amazing. He puts you at ease right away and really is very comforting when you’re in a scene. My favorite thing was just listening to the banter, the laughter, and them including us in it, which was great.”

Jennifer also explained why she chose to step away from Hollywood. She said she wanted to be present for her children as they grew up. “Once we had our son, I kind of knew that I wanted to take some time just to be a mom,” Jennifer added. “I grew up in a family where my parents worked, and we had housekeepers and nannies — my mom and dad were radio people — and I grew up with other people who were there every day. I didn’t want that for my kids, because I know all I wanted was my mom.”

What was Jennifer Runyon’s cause of death?

Jennifer died on March 6 at age 65. Her family said she died after a long health journey while surrounded by loved ones. "This past Friday [March 6], our beloved Jennifer passed away. It was a long and arduous journey that ended with her surrounded by her family," the post read, per ABC7 Los Angeles. "She will always be remembered for her love of life and her devotion to her family and friends. Rest in peace, our Jenn."