Should We Stick Around After 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' to See a Post-Credits Scene?

The Ghostbusters franchise is back and better than ever. Director Jason Reitman is taking over the series of this father, Ivan Reitman, and rebooting it for a more modern generation of fans.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife hits theaters on Nov. 19, 2021, and is a direct sequel to the 1984 Ghostbusters film. There's plenty of excitement and joy for all, especially for the O.G. supporters since many familiar faces are returning.