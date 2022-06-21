This 'Basketball Wives' Star Wants to Sell You Hair Extensions

The cast of Basketball Wives has ridden their fair share of emotional rollercoasters since the series first premiered in 2010 — this is especially true for BBW veteran Jennifer Williams.

In early episodes of the VH1 reality show, viewers saw the breakdown of her marriage to her then-husband, Eric Williams. Following their divorce, Jennifer walked away with a $30 million settlement. In the years to come, Jennifer made her dramatic exit from BBW — and later, her return.