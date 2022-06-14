This 'Basketball Wives' Star Played Division 1 Basketball Before Her Reality TV Debut

Season 10 of Basketball Wives kicked off in May 2022. Along with being reunited with longtime cast members Jackie Christie, Jennifer Williams, and Malaysia Pargo, fans were blessed with a blast from the past.

Angel Brinks made her debut in Season 5 of BBW, and now, nearly a decade later, she has returned for Season 10. So far, we’ve gotten a glimpse into Angel’s life as a newly engaged mother-of-three.