Popular YouTuber and Mommy Blogger Jenny Apple Has Passed Away at Age 36 Jenny Apple has passed away at age 36. The YouTube rose to fame documenting her lung cancer diagnosis despite being a nonsmoker. Here's what we know. By Jennifer Tisdale Nov. 8 2023, Published 12:52 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jenny_appleford Jenny Appleford, aka Jenny Apple, holds up a lung cancer awareness ribbon.

If you go to Jenny Apple's YouTube channel, her oldest video was uploaded on Nov. 10, 2015. In it, a blonde Jenny walks viewers through a maternity haul. She is 22 weeks pregnant and would have been 28 at the time. Jenny shares that she and her husband Kyle have been meaning to film baby haul videos but he's very busy with work and school and when they do have time, they just want to "love each other."

A little less than six years later in April 2021, Jenny uploaded a much different video to her channel. At the age of 33, she was diagnosed with stage three Adenocarcinoma or non-small cell lung cancer, despite being a nonsmoker. Her son sits next to Jenny as she lays out the impossibly healthy life she lived, which made the diagnosis all the more shocking. Sadly, on Nov. 8, 2023 Kyle announced via a YouTube video that Jenny passed away. Here's what we know about her cause of death.

Source: Instagram/@jenny_appleford Jenny Appleford, her husband Kyle Appleford, and their two children.

Here's what we know about Jenny Apple's cause of death.

Jenny Apple, real name Jenny Appleford, passed away due to her lung cancer on Nov. 5, 2023. In the video announcing her passing, Kyle said Jenny asked him to make this video when the time came. "Her soul and her spirit will live on all of us, forever," said Kyle while holding back tears. At the time of her death, Jenny was surrounded by family in her own home. Her hospice care lasted only one week.

"She was ready to go. Her poor body went through enough," Kyle shared. One message that Jenny insisted Kyle pass along to the people who followed her journey was that she "didn't lose any battle. I didn't lose the fight. I didn't lose anything." Kyle paused before adding, "I beat cancer." To Jenny, that meant that when her body was finally done, the cancer could no longer survive, as well. She was going to take it down with her.

Jenny's husband Kyle turned the video into a sort of obituary for his wife.

"I miss my wife so much," Kyle said while trying to hold back tears. The house is filled with people helping him and his children walk through these first few days, but it feels empty without her. On the last day of her life, Jenny was frail and unable to walk. Kyle moved their bed into the living room and decorated the space with Christmas lights. Although she couldn't stand, Jenny managed to get up and embrace Kyle in away that felt like they were dancing, he said.

The nurse told those that were there that Jenny was transitioning. "It was very peaceful," Kyle shared. "And then we all said goodbye." Throughout that day before she passed, Kyle was able to lay next to his wife. "I just got to keep my arms around her the whole time, until she passed."

They share two children who, like Kyle, are of course having a difficult time. The nights are the hardest, and Kyle gets through them by talking to Jenny. He calls her the "most beautiful person he's ever known." Several times while holding Jenny on her last day, Kyle thanked her. He thanked her for loving him, guiding him, and giving him their beautiful children.