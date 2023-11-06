Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Hockey Star Jeremy Bracco Reportedly Ghosted His Girlfriend of Eight Years Professional hockey player Jeremy Bracco reportedly cheated on and ghosted his girlfriend of eight years. Read on for all the known details. By Allison DeGrushe Nov. 6 2023, Published 12:34 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Jeremy Bracco is a professional hockey player for the HC Sochi in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

He reportedly cheated on and ghosted his girlfriend of eight years.

Jeremy is now rumored to be engaged to the woman he cheated with.

Although dating a professional athlete sounds exciting, it comes with many challenges. It's not easy to maintain a successful and healthy relationship in the big leagues, especially when they have an incredibly demanding schedule and a flashy lifestyle that attracts attention from those outside of the relationship.

Of course, this can be tough to manage, but you have to trust and believe that your athletic partner will not step out on you. Unfortunately, that does happen quite often — take it from Jeremy Bracco's girlfriend, who claimed that the professional hockey player cheated on and ghosted her after eight years together.

Source: Getty Images

Jeremy Bracco reportedly ghosted his girlfriend of eight years.

On Nov. 3, 2023, author and TikTok creator Emma Noyes (@emmanoyesmaybe) shared a story revolving around her unidentified best friend of 20 years and her friend's now ex-boyfriend of eight years. In the style of the "put a finger down" game, Emma revealed that her best friend's boyfriend cheated on and ghosted her.

Emma explained that her best friend's boyfriend received a contract to play hockey in Russia, and he couldn't turn it down because it came with "an insane amount of money." So, her best friend encouraged him to play overseas — and he did. Things were initially going so well, and Emma's best friend and her boyfriend were even discussing marriage.

@emmanoyesmaybe HE GHOSTED HER. AFTER 8 YEARS. Can someone please explain what is wrong with the male species because i have absolutely NO words. #storytime ♬ original sound - Emma Noyes

The hockey player even claimed he was coming home soon, but when the time rolled around, he disappeared without a trace. Emma's best friend was freaking out, wondering what happened to her longtime boyfriend. She messaged his friends and parents, who told her he was "just on vacation."

Emma's BFF then texted her boyfriend, and he responded, "I'm sorry, I'm not home yet. I will be home soon. This is not a good response or a drunk response. I will text you a good response tomorrow."

And that was the last thing she ever heard from him, according to Emma. The TikTok user emphasized, "This man [that] you were together with for eight years, this is the last thing you ever hear from him."

"You know that ... he's fine, because he comes home, and you see photos of him home, and you text him, and you say, 'Can we please talk?' No response," Emma added. "You box up all of his belongings that you've accumulated over the past eight years, and you write him a letter saying, 'Can I please get some closure?' You send it off. No response."

Jeremy is rumored to be engaged, and his fiancée is the girl he cheated with.

Eventually, he went back to Russia — and about a month later, he posted a photo with a girl. Emma's BFF didn't know anything about the woman, but her friends did some FBI-level investigating and found out everything, including her relationship timeline with the hockey player.

The Jeremy Bracco ghosting story on TikTok is WILD — Baby Billy Bible Bonker World Series Haver (@JoshL1220) November 4, 2023

As it turned out, they got together when he was still dating Emma's best friend and telling her they were "going to get married." With that said, there was infidelity, or "philandering," as Emma put it.

In the end, Emma disclosed that on Nov. 3, 2023, the disgraceful hockey player posted a photo on social media of this girl with a ring on her finger. Emma reiterated that this happened to her "best friend of 20 years" before telling the guy he "can rot in hell" for what he did.

Source: TikTok / @marisa.scrocco