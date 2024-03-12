Home > Entertainment > Music Jeremy Camp Is Has Been Married to Another Christian Musician for 20 Years Jeremy Camp's first wife died of ovarian cancer when she was just 21 years old. Who is his second wife? By Joseph Allen Mar. 12 2024, Published 3:47 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In the world of Christian music, Jeremy Camp is among the most well-known musicians. The singer has released 11 albums, with four of them being certified Gold. Even though he has achieved that success, many have been eager to know more about Jeremy's personal life.

Part of Jeremy's story was chronicled in the 2020 film I Still Believe, but many want to know more about who he's married to today. Jeremy has been married for more than 20 years, but his current wife is also his second.

Source: Getty Images

Who is Jeremy Camp's wife?

Jeremy is currently married to Adrienne Lisching, the former frontwoman for the South African Christian Rock group The Benjamin Gate.The two were married in December 2003, which is the same year that The Benjamin Gate parted ways. Since then, it seems like Adrienne has mostly been devoted to raising the three children that she shares with Jeremy.

Who was Jeremy Camp's first wife?

Jeremy was married before he met Adrienne, and that's what I Still Believe is about. When Jeremy was just 23 years old, he married Melissa Henning, who was 21 years old. Just four months after that, though, she died of ovarian cancer. “It’s the most painful part of my life,” Jeremy told People in 2020. “I believed that she was going to be healed and we would have this long story together.”

The two apparently started their relationship as friends, but then entered into a whirlwind courtship and were ultimately married in 2001. At the time, Jeremy said that Melissa's death led him to question his faith. As the movie chronicles, though, Melissa's death ultimately reaffirmed Jeremy's belief in a higher power. “There is hope at the end of hardship,” he explained. “Instead of turning my back and being an angry, bitter person at God, it made me stronger.”

Who are Jeremy Camp's children?

One of those hopes is undoubtedly Jeremy's three children with Adrienne — Bella, Arie, and Egan. They are all blessed with some level of musical talent. Bella, their eldest, has even released music of her own, which her father happily hyped up on his social media pages. "My beautiful girl Bella just put out a song she wrote today! She wrote the whole song by herself," he wrote. The song itself is very similar to her father's music.

Jeremy Camp is currently recovering from heart surgery.

In addition to everything he's already gone through, news broke in March 2024 that Jeremy was now recovering from successful heart surgery. Adrienne was the first to announce the news on social media, saying that Jeremy had surgery to correct a serious heart condition.