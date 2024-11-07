Home > Human Interest Sal Shabazz Opened His Front Door and Was Violently Gunned Down — What Happened? From slashing tires to murder. What happens when co-workers can't work it out? By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 6 2024, 8:04 p.m. ET Source: Legacy.com/Sal Shabazz

Investigation Discovery is taking fans on a wild ride through the fraught world of disagreements. If you've ever fought with a stranger online or in the real world, we either recommend you watch this series or suggest you skip it altogether. In Feuds Turned Fatal, the true crime giant digs into the stories that escalate to a deadly place.

Article continues below advertisement

In Episode 2, a post office is home to two relationships, one of which is an affair. Two of the women engaging in these workplace dalliances already didn't like each other. One used that to their advantage which ends in murder. To make matters worse, someone overheard the killing as it was taking place. So, what happened to the guy who did it? Here's what we know about Jeremy Pettway.

Article continues below advertisement

Where is Jeremy Pettway now?

According to the Daily Press, in July 2022 Pettway was sentenced to 39 years in prison after being found guilty of first-degree murder, two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, burglary, two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, and shooting into an unoccupied dwelling. He is serving his sentence at Nottoway Correctional Center Burkeville, Va., and will be released in March 2055 at the age of 75.

Here's the thing, Pettway wasn't alone. His accomplice, Tashara Jackson, was also sentenced to 39 years in prison. She is currently incarcerated at Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women in Troy, Va. Although Pettway was the person who actually pulled the trigger and killed the victim, Jackson helped hatch the plan and was even at the victim's house the night he was killed. How are they both involved, and who was murdered?

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Sal Shabazz?

In April 2021, Pettway worked at the Newport News post office in Newport News, Va. where he was in a relationship with Jackson, a fellow employee. Separate from that, Christopher Carter and Jaqueline Shabazz were having an affair. Jaqueline was married to Sal Shabazz, the only person in this equation not working at the post office, but the mother of four wasn't satisfied.

Article continues below advertisement

Jackson started working at the post office in 2018 and quickly got into it with Jaqueline. The two never managed to work things out and spent the next three years disliking each other. This all came to a head in April when Jackson and Jaqueline ran into each other at a nail salon. The altercation led to Jaqueline slashing the tires of Jackson's SUV, which was parked outside of the salon.

Article continues below advertisement

The following day, Jaqueline and Sal left for a weekend trip which gave Jackson ample opportunity to vandalize her nemesis' car. Carter then told Jaqueline that Jackson was having a party at a local restaurant, which Jaqueline eagerly crashed. With Sal in tow, Jaqueline confronted Jackson and proceeded to fight her in the parking lot of the restaurant. Afraid of what might happen next, Jaqueline took her kids to a nearby hotel while Sal stayed at their house.

In the early hours of April 7, Sal was on the phone with Jaqueline when he heard a knock on the door. Still on the phone, Jaqueline heard her husband say, "What's up?" The person at the door said "Charles" and then shot Sal twice. She hung up the phone and called the police. Police eventually learned that Pettway was the man at the door. He was exacting revenge for Jackson, who was still reeling from the fight.