Friends Jeremy Zucker and Chelsea Cutler Keep Writing Love Songs Together

Singer-songwriters Jeremy Zucker and Chelsea Cutler have sparked dating rumors for quite some time now, especially since the release of their latest single. Despite fans’ speculation, the two have always said that they are good friends. So, does Jeremy have a girlfriend? Who has he dated in the past? We have all the details below.

Before the music video, Jeremy and Chelsea worked on a number of projects together, and fans have always pulled for them to become more than friends. Up until the music video premiere, Jeremy and Chelsea have always remained buds, but some footage from the video has fans claiming otherwise.

Jeremy and Chelsea teamed up for the release of the music video for their song, “this is how you fall in love,” which has gained over 1.1 million views since its premiere on Jan. 14. The song is a single from their second E.P., "brent ii."

There’s no confirmation that singing partners are actually more than friends.

While fans would love to have these two come out as a couple, there is no confirmed evidence to suggest that they are dating. While Jeremy and Chelsea have released several love songs together — which naturally leaves some of their fans questioning the status of their relationship — the two claim that they’re just two friends writing songs.

Article continues below advertisement

When the two worked on their first E.P. together , "brent," they wrote that the process was cathartic as they both were allowed to process their own emotions and past relationships. "One week in December, we drove out of NYC to a recording studio built in an old, converted carriage house in Connecticut. We slept on couches and air mattresses and wrote a bunch of songs. At the end of the week, we had 'brent,” they said.

Article continues below advertisement

“That cabin held a certain kind of quiet–one punctuated with existential conversations, impromptu jam sessions, and early 2000s rom coms. Think of this project as a time capsule, a diary of the process that resulted in one of the most fulfilling musical journeys in either of our lives. These songs kept us warm in the deep snow of December. We hope they can do the same for you," they continued.