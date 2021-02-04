'Call Your Mother' Star Joey Bragg Met His Girlfriend in His Underwear

You might have first seen Joey Bragg on the Disney show Liv and Maddie, but now you can see him on the ABC series Call Your Mother . On there, he plays the handsome video game developer Freddie Raines. Freddie has so much going for himself: his looks, a cool job, and a girlfriend. Sounds a lot like the actor who plays him.

Joey and Audrey are so cute together they deserve their own ship name. Even though all these years have passed, they still look as adorable as ever. They post pics of each other all the time and even have matching masks .

The two have been together ever since and that's definitely a way to make a first impression. This interview is from way back in 2016, and they are still posting each other on Instagram and all of their posts are full-on relationship goals.

"For the whole sketch, I was in my underpants, like these tighty whities, and had a parachute tied around my neck as a cape. I walked up to her for the first time and said, ‘Hi, my name is Joey, and this is what most of my body looks like.’ She was pretty much mine from that day on!"

Even though Joey and Audrey both worked on Liv and Maddie, they didn't meet on that set. In an interview with Tiger Beat , Joey spilled that he and Audrey met on the set of a sketch. "Audrey and I met doing a sketch for AwesomenessTV," he clarified.

Joey credits Audrey with his success.

Back in 2016, Joey gave an exclusive interview with Talk Nerdy With Us and he said that Audrey's been a great influence on him. He went as far as to say that she's gotten him to where he is in his career. "I would not be anywhere if I wasn’t with her," he said. Joey goes on to say, "With her, she’s so motivated, and knows what she wants and feels like it’s inevitable, she has such a drive that I don’t know where I would be if I wasn’t with her."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Joey even says that they wrote a pilot for a show together. In the interview, he doesn't say what the show is because it was very early in the process, but he does say it's about their lives. It would be a show about meeting the person you're meant to spend the rest of your life with early on in your life. It would take place in a world where everyone is "jaded" over not finding the same kind of love.