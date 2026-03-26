Jessi Draper's Claims About Her Ex-Husband Jordan Ngatikaura Are Wild Jordan filed for divorce on March 19, 2026. By Niko Mann Published March 26 2026, 3:08 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of the reality TV show Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Draper made some wild accusations about her soon-to-be-ex-husband, Jordan Ngatikaura. Jordan filed for divorce on March 19, 2026, and it's looking like the breakup is quite contentious.

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Jessi made several surprising allegations against Jordan, and he filed a restraining order against his wife on March 20. According to TMZ, Jessi had an emotional affair and kissed Vanderpump Villa star Marciano Brunette, and Jordan blackmailed her over it. And that's just the tip of the iceberg!

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What are Jessi Draper's claims about her ex-husband, Jordan Ngatikaura?

Jessi claims that Jordan was emotionally abusive during their marriage, and it was her "energy healer" that made her realize it. "I told her everything, and it was the first time I said it out loud, and that was like the moment also that I was like, 'I have to leave him,'" she said. "She goes, 'Jessi, this is emotional abuse,' and ... It didn't click to me until in that moment." She claims that she told Jordan it was over on March 13, but he didn't want the divorce. Jessi said she later saw he'd filed on TMZ.

"He was definitely trying to get ahead of something," she recalled. "Which is ironic 'cause I'm the one who ended it. I told him on Friday the 13th, so not that long ago, and I just said I want a divorce. He definitely didn't want it, and now he's the one rushing to do it, which is a little strange."

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😳 Jessi Draper says her husband Jordan blackmailed her with her Marciano affair.



Credit: Call Her Daddy pic.twitter.com/fQi4NfZ9Yv — TMZ (@TMZ) March 25, 2026

Jessi spilled the tea on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast.

Jessi revealed several details about her marriage during the Call Her Daddy podcast on March 25, including that her ex attended orgies. "I don't know what other kind of parties you would pay for," she said. "Like, you just go to a party, you know? ... I've actually never asked him about this. I've just heard about it. But the funny thing is, I heard through my sister, who heard from someone who was there, and now it's also being reported. So, I'm like, clearly there's some truth to it."

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She also said Jordan frequented escorts for sex, but he denied it when she confronted him. "The ironic thing about that is, I do have proof and screenshots that when Season 1 dropped, I had an escort service reach out to me," she claimed. "And they sent me screenshots of his phone number and messages. And he was trying to meet up with them." "He said, 'We're in Hollywood now, people are gonna try to do this to tear us apart. It's probably AI.’ But it wasn’t," she said. "It was real."

Jessi Draper put her estranged husband, Jordan Ngatikaura, on blast during her Wednesday appearance on “Call Her Daddy.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/PV3k2XdO1T — Page Six (@PageSix) March 25, 2026