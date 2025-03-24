Jessica Aber's Family Has Yet to Speak Publicly About Her Sudden Death — Here's What We Know Jessica Aber was found unresponsive at home home in Alexandra, Va. By Jennifer Tisdale Published March 24 2025, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: ABC

The late Jessica Aber was the third woman appointed as U.S. district attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. She was nominated by former President Joe Biden in 2021 and spent her tenure trying to win back people who no longer believed in anyone in law enforcement. "What I sought to do when I applied for this job … was to try to be part of a process to help the community restore some trust in the criminal justice system," she told The Washington Post.

What helped Jessica's cause was securing impressive convictions such as those for infamous Islamic State militants and MS-13 gang leaders. "Whether the threats come from another country, whether the threats come from local actors, said Jessica, "we follow the facts and the law, trying to do it in an entirely apolitical way." Two months after she resigned, Jessica was found dead at her home in Alexandria, Va. Her family has yet to speak publicly. Here's what we know.

A family friend has spoken with the press about Jessica Aber's cause of death.

A family friend spoke with Fox News about Jessica's cause of death, telling the outlet, "Police believe the death was the result of a longstanding medical issue." Per a press release from the Alexandria Police Department, at 9:18 a.m. on March 22, 2205, law enforcement was called to the home of 43-year-old Jessica Aber due to a report from family members of an "unresponsive woman." An investigation is underway. he Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia will determine a cause of death.

Jessica announced her resignation from the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia on Jan. 17, 2025, stating it would take effect three days later. That was the day of President Donald Trump's second inauguration. "Concluding my service to the District as its U.S. Attorney has been an honor beyond measure," she wrote. "I am proud of the work we have done with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to enforce the law and build community trust."

Attorney General Pam Bondi and others expressed their condolences over Jessica's death.

In a late-night post to X (formerly Twitter) the day Jessica's body was found, Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote, "The loss of Jessica Aber, former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, is deeply tragic. Our hearts and prayers go out to her family and friends during this profoundly difficult time."