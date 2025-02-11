Nancy Mace's Ex-Husband Was Once Very Supportive of Her Political Aspirations Nancy Mace allegest that her former partner sexually abused her. By Jennifer Tisdale Updated Feb. 11 2025, 4:25 p.m. ET Source: Mega

If you need support, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit RAINN.org to chat online one-on-one with a support specialist at any time.

In June 2019, U.S. Representative Nancy Mace announced her intention to seek the Republican nomination for South Carolina's 1st congressional district. Soon after this reveal, Nancy took to her own website to address the fact that the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) submitted a Freedom of Information (FOIA) request in order to gain access to her records.

In response to that, Nancy opted to release those records herself on a separate website, which no longer works. It took a perceived threat for Nancy to share any personal information about herself. When it comes to her private life, Nancy is the same way. She has been married twice and shares two children with her second husband. The congresswoman also made some shocking allegations about her former fiancé. Here's what we know about her private life.

Nancy Mace has two ex-husbands. She was married to Curtis Jackson for 14 years.

People contain multitudes, and Nancy is no exception. She is the first woman to graduate from the Corps of Cadets program at the Citadel Military College of South Carolina, where her father was the Commandment of Cadets at the time. This is where she met and dated Chris Niemiec, whom she married. They divorced after two years.

Nancy met her second husband, Curtis Jackson, in 2004. They were married until 2018 and share custody of two children. If you scroll through Curtis's Facebook page, you can see how supportive he was of her political career. When she first made a run for the U.S. Senate in 2014, Curtis couldn't stop posting about her. "I am so proud of her for setting out to make a difference and the passion she has for improving this great country," he wrote on Facebook, six months before the elections.

Nancy Mace accused her ex-fiancé of sexual assualt.

In February 2025, Nancy accused her former fiancé of "physically abusing her, recording sex acts with her and others without their consent, and conspiring with business associates in acts of rape and sexual misconduct," per the Associated Press. During a speech on the U.S. House floor, Nancy spent an hour alleging that her Patrick Bryant sexually assaulted her and furthermore, South Carolina's leading prosecutor didn't take action.

According to her, in November 2023, she "accidentally uncovered some of the most heinous crimes against women imaginable." She continued, "We’re talking about rape, non-consensual photos, non-consensual videos of women and underage girls, and the premeditated, calculated exploitation of women and girls in my district." She claimed there were four men total involved, including her ex.