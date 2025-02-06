House Majority Leader Steve Scalise Has Been Married for Nearly 20 Years The Majority Leader also has two children. By Joseph Allen Published Feb. 6 2025, 12:32 p.m. ET Source: Mega

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise is one of the most powerful members of the House of Representatives, but as chaos continues to unfold in Washington, D.C., some want to know more about the Congressman's personal life. Among the personal details that some people are curious about is whether Steve is married.

Steve's marriage has been a stable part of his life for some time now, and he remains a relatively private person in spite of his role in Congress. Here's what we know about his marriage.

Is Steve Scalise married?

Steve Scalise has been married to his wife Jennifer for nearly 20 years. The two dated for several years before getting married in March of 2005 in New Orleans, according to Times Now News. Jennifer was raised in Louisiana, and has apparently done work for the environmental consulting firm SES. This consulting work would put her somewhat at odds with her husband, who is part of the climate skeptical Republican Party.

In spite of what might be a difference of opinion on climate change, though, Jennifer has always been supportive of her husband, and she is often featured in Instagram posts from the Congressman along with their children. Jennifer does not, it seems, do much work that is explicitly political outside of supporting her husband and appearing with him at certain key moments. Generally, though, their marriage is more private than some relationships on Capitol Hill.

Does Steve Scalise have children?

Steve and Jennifer share two children, a daughter named Madison and a son named Harrison. The two of them are still children, and the family lives primarily in Jefferson, La., although Scalise often travels to Washington, D.C. for his job. Although most of Scalise's posts are political in some way, he does sometimes share photos of his family on Instagram, including a Father's Day message he shared in 2024.

"Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!! Being a father to these two amazing kids is the greatest blessing of my life!" alongside a photo of him with his two children. It seems clear that Scalise tries to have a fairly normal family life when he is not in Washington, and while he has occasionally taken his family to political events, he lets them live their own lives that are largely independent from politics.

Of course, Scalise's entire family had a terrifying moment roughly eight years ago when the Congressman was shot while playing baseball with some of his colleagues. Scalise's injuries turned out not to be life-threatening, but the attack spoke to the ways that being in Congress is an inherently dangerous life, especially when politics as a whole are so divided.