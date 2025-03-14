'Life Below Zero' Alum Jessie Holmes Has Achieved Major Success Since Leaving the Show 'Life Below Zero' alum Jessie Holmes made history in March 2025! By Allison DeGrushe Published March 14 2025, 12:02 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @jessieholmes_teamcantstop

From 2015 to 2023, Jessie Holmes was a main cast member of Life Below Zero, the hit documentary series that debuted in May 2013. The show takes viewers deep into the Alaskan wilderness, following subsistence hunters as they navigate daily life and the changing seasons in some of the most remote corners of the world.

Now that Jessie's moved on from the popular National Geographic show, many fans are eager to know what he's up to these days. Curious? Here's the scoop on Jessie Holmes' life after Life Below Zero!

Where is 'Life Below Zero' star Jessie Holmes now?

Since departing Life Below Zero, Jessie Holmes relocated to the small town of Nenana, Alaska, where he continues to live a life closely tied to nature. He now works as a carpenter, taking on numerous projects that reflect his resourcefulness and profound connection to the Alaskan landscape. Jessie also remains committed to a subsistence lifestyle, continuing to embrace the self-sufficiency that he became known for on the show.

However, life in Alaska isn't all work and survival! Jessie's love for the wilderness and dogs has only grown stronger, and it's this passion that led him into the world of competitive sled dog racing. Over time, he became a serious contender in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, one of the most famous and physically demanding long-distance races in the world.

Held annually in March, the Iditarod covers over 1,000 miles across Alaska's frozen terrain, and Jessie's participated in it multiple times, often finishing in the top 10. But in March 2025, Jessie achieved his best finish yet!

Jessie Holmes won the longest Iditarod race in March 2025.

On Friday, March 14, 2025, Jessie Holmes made history by winning the longest-ever Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race! After a grueling journey through the Alaskan wilderness, he crossed the finish line in the historic Gold Rush town of Nome, Alaska, situated along the Bering Sea coast.

The race kicked off on March 3 in Fairbanks, but due to a lack of snow, organizers had to adjust both the starting point and the route. What was once a 1,000-mile race became a staggering 1,129-mile trek through some of the harshest, most remote terrain in the world. Despite the added distance, Jessie finished in an impressive 10 days, 14 hours, 55 minutes, and 41 seconds.

Congratulations to our 2025 Iditarod Champion, Jessie Holmes!! 🐾🏆🐾 Holmes crossed the new Burled Arch just after 3:00 a.m. today, March 14th and both he and his team are looking incredible! Photos and official press release to follow shortly. 🏆CONGRATULATIONS, JESSIE!🏆 pic.twitter.com/sNLsZ5P4gH — The Iditarod (@The_Iditarod) March 14, 2025

Shortly after crossing the finish line, Jessie shared his emotions with the media, noting just how meaningful the victory was to him. "It's hard to put into words, but it's a magical feeling," he said. "It's not about this moment now. It's about all those moments along the trail."