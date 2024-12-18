Who Is Jessie Holmes? The Sled Dog Racer Thriving on 'Life Below Zero' Who is Jessie Holmes? Meet the dog sled racer making waves on 'Life Below Zero' By D.M. Published Dec. 18 2024, 5:31 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/National Geographic

Since 2013, Life Below Zero has provided an in-depth look at the lives of people who thrive in Alaska’s wilderness. The Emmy-winning documentary series follows several individuals and families as they navigate the challenges of subsistence living in remote parts of the Last Frontier. Each episode highlights their daily struggles, from braving sub-zero temperatures to hunting and fishing. The series provides an authentic glimpse into their lifestyles.

The series features a diverse cast, each offering a unique perspective on life in Alaska. Sue Aikens lives alone at the Kavik River Camp, a remote outpost 197 miles north of the Arctic Circle. Chip and Agnes Hailstone raise their family on the Kobuk River. Ricko DeWilde, an Alaska Native, is dedicated to living from the land – sustaining his family through traditional hunting and trapping.

Meanwhile, Jessie Holmes, who has become a fan-favorite on the National Geographic series Life Below Zero, due to his intriguing lifestyle. For those curious about Jessie, here’s everything we know about the wilderness enthusiast.

Who is Jessie Holmes? Meet the ‘Below Zero’ breakout star!

Before his life in Alaska, Jessie Holmes was living a very different life. Jessie Holmes was born and raised in Alabama, but he left the southern state in his early twenties to seek a life closer to nature. Jessie eventually settled in Alaska, where he built a life centered around self-sufficiency and a deep connection to the wild. “I just fell in love with the lifestyle,” he told CBS 42. “I fell in love with the dogs out in the wilderness.”

Jessie joined Below Zero in 2015, and he revealed that the experience has changed his life for the better. Prior to joining the documentary series, Jessie took on odd jobs, doing what he could to make ends meet.

And while dog sledding, fishing, and hunting are his passions, he was unable to pursue the lifestyle he wanted until he landed the coveted television gig. “That allowed me to be able to make an income, not by building houses, not doing yard work, but just living my life. I took all that income and pursued my dreams,” Jessie told CBS 42.

Jessie Holmes is a decorated dog sled racer.

Jessie has built a reputation not only for his rugged lifestyle in Alaska but also for his impressive achievements in competitive dog sled racing. One of his most notable victories came in the Kobuk 440, a challenging mid-distance race held annually in Alaska. In 2017, Jessie claimed the championship title, crossing the finish line first, per Kubok.

