‘Love, Death + Robots’ Viewers See a Toxic Relationship Unfold in “Jibaro”

“Not everything has to be about a guy that is saving the world or who has a nice hero’s journey, where you can see how he’s evolving into a better version of himself,” writer-director Alberto Mielgo explains to ANIMATIONworld. “In this case, there is no improvement. Actually, it’s the opposite. They both end up being the worst versions of themselves. And there is no lesson that they learn. They both lose. Honestly, I like when a film leaves me a little bit uncomfortable.”