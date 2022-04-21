In a streaming world where's there's more serialized shows than we know what to do with, an anthology series certainly stands apart. The hit Netflix animated anthology Love Death + Robots is one prime example. The Emmy-award winning series currently has two full seasons, neither of which have an overarching story. Instead, each episode is an animated short that completely stands on its own.

With unique and compelling tales that make viewers think, Love Death + Robots quickly became a hit when it first premiered in 2019. Since the second season dropped in May 2021, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of Season 3. When can we expect third season of Love Death + Robots?