One of America's Favorite Peanut Butter Brands Is Contaminated With Salmonella

After these findings came to light, the J.M. Smucker Company, which is the parent company of Jif, issued a voluntary recall of their products. Peanut butter items labeled with lot code numbers ranging from 1274425 to 2140425 are to be thrown out as soon as possible as they may also contain salmonella and pose a risk to consumers.

To identify if any Jif products you have may fall within these lot codes, simply check the number adjacent to the best-if-used-by date on the jar's label.