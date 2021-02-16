Jillian Mueller's NHL Boyfriend Enjoys Cooking When Not on the Ice

With both Jillian and Jason busy with bustling careers, kids are definitely not at the forefront of their minds. However, that doesn’t mean it’s completely off the table. Jason’s on-the-road roommate and teammate, Barrett Hayton, is a kid himself. At just 19, The Athletic asked if rooming with such a young person made him more or less inclined to have kids of his own.

“I think I know what I’m going to get into once my kid gets to 19. I think more, I know what’s coming and I’m not looking forward to it. Everything else before it I am. I’m very much interested in having kids whenever the time is right,” he said.

