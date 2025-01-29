What Is Jim Acosta’s Net Worth? He Quit His Job at CNN and Is Never Looking Back Jim first joined CNN in 2007. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 29 2025, 5:36 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

In January 2025, Jim Acosta signed off from CNN for what appeared to be the last time. He had been working for the network in some capacity since 2007. In his final message, Jim thanked everyone who worked behind the scenes at CNN and expressed his gratitude for his time spent with the network.

Article continues below advertisement

While recalling the moment he questioned Cuba's dictator about political prisoners, Jim told the viewers that "it's never a good time to bow down to a tyrant." Those who watched assumed this was a light dig towards President Donald Trump, whose numerous executive orders have come under fire. Jim then took the time to uphold the sanctity of the press, and its duty to hold those in power accountable. Hopefully, Jim will still be able to do this with a smaller paycheck. What is his net worth?

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about Jim Acosta's net worth?

Jim Acosta's net worth is reportedly around $4 million, which was undoubtedly maintained by his previous salary at CNN. Before he made the move to television, Jim worked in radio. He cut his teeth at WMAL in Washington, D.C., but left a year later for the Fox affiliate WTTG-TV where he worked as a desk assistant.

Jim Acosta Broadcast journalist Net worth: $4 million Jim Acosta is an American broadcast journalist and published author. Birth date: April 17, 1971 Birth place: Washington, D.C. Birth name: Abilio James Acosta Marriages: Sharon Mobley Stow (m. 1999; div. 2017) Children: 2 Education: Bachelor's degree in mass communication from James Madison University

Article continues below advertisement

As was the case back in the 1990s, Jim bounced around from local news station to local news station. In the span of 12 years, he lived in Knoxville, Fort Worth, Chicago, Atlanta, and New York City. He finally landed at CNN in April 2007 and immediately began covering the 2008 presidential campaigns of Democratic candidates Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

In 2012, he was promoted to national political correspondent where he covered Mitt Romney's presidential run. His big break came in August 2013 when Jim became a senior White House Correspondent alongside Brianna Keilar. Five years later, he was bumped up to chief White House correspondent in January 2018, which is when his cantankerous relationship with President Trump began. When former President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, Jim became CNN's chief domestic correspondent and weekend anchor.

Article continues below advertisement

Hey guys! I’ve started something new. Go check it out! pic.twitter.com/28PIox1wtT — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 28, 2025