Jim Carrey Has Spoken out About Giving Fans a "Rest" From Him During Breaks From Acting "I've done enough. I am enough." By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 6 2026, 11:57 a.m. ET

At some point, unbeknownst to some fans, Jim Carrey left Hollywood. Well, he took a few breaks, anyway. Now, many are curious where he is and what he has been up to. Perhaps even more importantly, they want to know if Jim retired from acting, or if he is still up for making movies, especially since he is such a big part of the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog franchise.

Jim has spoken over the years about his thoughts on Hollywood and how important it is to step back and give himself and his fans a break. There was a time when he was churning out movies and cameos left and right. Eventually, though, he made the decision to step away from the limelight in a major way. So, where is Jim Carrey now?

Where is Jim Carrey now?

One reason why fans might be especially curious about where the Dumb and Dumber icon is now is because of a viral Facebook post that shows Jim's head on a body in the hospital. While it's pretty clear that the photo is fake, it did cause some fans to take pause. The post says that Jim is sharing a "heartfelt update" after some unnamed surgery. Yes, it's 100 percent fake. But that helped spark some fans' renewed questions about where Jim is today.

In 2022, Jim told Access Hollywood that he was retiring from acting. But apparently, you can't take everything he says too seriously, because in 2024, Jim clarified what he actually meant. He made the decision to cut back on his roles and choose them more intentionally. So he is still acting, but he is also enjoying some of the quiet that his private life allows.

"I joke about the money," Jim told ComicBook.com in 2024. "But I never know. You can't be definite about these things. I said I'd like to retire, but I think I was talking more about power-resting. Because as soon as a good idea comes your way, or a group of people that you really enjoyed working with and stuff, it just … things tend to change."

When he spoke to Access Hollywood, Jim noted, of his career, "I've done enough. I am enough." Since then, however, he has worked, though seemingly sparingly. According to his IMDb, there is nothing in the pipeline right now for him as an actor. His last major role was in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which was released in late 2024. His profile does list him as a producer, though, for Aleister Arcane, which appears to be a film adaptation of a horror graphic novel.



Jim Carrey's net worth is still impressive.

Despite taking some breaks from Hollywood, Jim has a net worth that proves he doesn't really have to work as often as some A-listers. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jim is worth a whopping $180 million. So taking on a few new roles every few years is the right move for him. You don't hire Jim Carrey for pennies, after all.

