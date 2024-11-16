Home > Entertainment Jim Carrey's Sister Rita Dies — What Was Her Cause of Death? Jim's brother John passed away in 2019. By Anna Quintana Published Nov. 16 2024, 4:18 p.m. ET Source: MEGA, Facebook

Our thoughts are with actor Jim Carrey as it was just announced that his older sister, Rita Carrey, passed away on November 14. The sad news was shared by her husband and partner of 16 years, Alex.

"It is with [a] heavy heart and my deepest sadness, surrounded by her family and friends Rita passed away peacefully and quietly on November 14, 2024. Rita and I (Alex) have been together for 16 years and we just got married last year in July in an outdoor wedding that she has always wanted," her husband wrote on Rita's Facebook page.

Source: Facebook

So, what happened to Rita Carrey? Her cause of death has not been revealed.

Rita, who was a successful radio show host and singer, died peacefully surrounded by family and friends but an official cause of death has not been reported. In his announcement, her husband Alex went on to gush about Rita and the life they enjoyed together.

"We travelled the world and met many people who we consider friends. Rita was my bestest friend, my lover and my beautiful wife," he wrote. "Rita always had a loving soul and wanted to help everyone even total strangers. As everyone knows Christmas was Rita’s favourite holiday actually it was everyday for her and she started a fundraiser to help a local charity." He went on to announce that a vigil in Rita’s memory would take place on December 7, 2024.

Rita with her husband Alex.

He ended the statement by writing, "It’s been a wonderful and crazy journey with Rita. She filled everyone’s heart with joy with every step she took and I will never forget this beautiful and amazingly talented woman. Goodbye my lover. Goodbye my friend. Until we meet again. You really did have the time of your life."

Jim Carrey lost his brother, John, in 2019.

Jim has yet to publicly comment on his sister's passing but she was one of his three siblings, Rita, Patricia, and John. He previously spoke about the death of his brother. In 2020, Jim dedicated his novel to his brother John, who died from aplastic anemia in 2019.

Jim Carrey with his siblings Patricia and John.

"I wanted to let the world know I had a very special brother,” he said on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. "He was on death’s door from the time he was 4 years old until 60... He raised a beautiful family, and he created gorgeous, gorgeous opportunities and a beautiful aura around him and his family." Rita experienced her own tragedy when her 25-year-old son tragically passed away in 2005 in a freak car accident.