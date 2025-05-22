Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay Had a Staggering Net Worth Jim Irsay's net worth stems entirely from the Colts. By Joseph Allen Published May 22 2025, 10:01 a.m. ET Source: Wikmedia Commons

Following the genuinely surprising news that Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has died at the age of 65, many are wondering who Jim was and how he died. Some are also wondering about his net worth, especially considering that he owned one of the most valuable assets in the world of sports. Jim's net worth is just as impressive as you might expect. Here's what we know about how much he was worth:

What was Jim Irsay's net worth?

According to reporting from Forbes, Jim's net worth was recently estimated to be $4.8 billion. Jim inherited the Colts from his father, Robert Irsay, who acquired the team in 1972. He inherited the team in 1997 after growing up inside the organization, handling everything from ticket sales to public relations. He also traveled with the team when he was a child and was named the team's general manager when he was just 24 years old.

Jim Irsay Indianapolis Colts Owner Net worth: $4.8 Billion Jim Irsay was the owner of the Indianapolis Colts after inheriting the team from his father in the late 1990s. The team became notably more successful during his tenure as its owner and won the Super Bowl in 2006. Jim's net worth stems chiefly from the football team, and he was the 100 percent owner prior to his death. Birthdate: June 13, 1959 Birthplace: Lincolnwood, Illis. Birth Name: James Irsay Father: Robert Irsay Mother: Harriet Irsay Children: Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, Kalen Jackson

How did Jim Irsay make his money?

Jim's money-making story is actually remarkably straightforward. His wealth is largely inherited, as he and his family have managed the Colts across several generations. Of course, his wealth has ballooned as the valuation for NFL teams has continued to increase, and it certainly doesn't hurt that the Colts went through a period of remarkable success after drafting Peyton Manning in 1998.

Unlike some football owners, though, Jim has made football his entire business. the reason for his net worth stems from the team's success, and from the success of the NFL in general. Other team owners made their money in other fields and then purchased a team. Jim inherited his from his father, who bought the team after building a successful heating and air conditioning contracting business worth more than $100 million.

The Colts are now remembering their long-time owner.

Following the news of his death, the Colts organization paid tribute to the man who led the organization for more than 20 years. “Jim’s dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed,” Colts COO Pete Ward said in a statement. “Our deepest sympathies go to his daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, Kalen Jackson, and his entire family as we grieve with them.