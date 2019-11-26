Comedy Central Has Canceled 'The Jim Jefferies Show' And We Miss It Already

Comedy Central's The Jim Jefferies Show aired its final episode on November 19, much to the disappointment of several fans. Each week, Jim tackled a variety of issues and topics, ranging from racism and climate change to politics and pop-culture. But after three solid years of unique news coverage, savage one-liners and bold innuendos, the Australian comedian said farewell to his loyal viewers. But why was the series canceled to begin with?

Why did Comedy Central cancel The Jim Jefferies Show? On November 6, a rep from Comedy Central announced: “The Jim Jefferies Show will air its final episode on November 19, concluding a brilliant three-year run on Comedy Central. We thank Jim and the team for bringing us a unique and international approach to culture and politics. We look forward to developing more projects with Jim in the future.”

Source: Comedy Central

As for why the show came to an end, Jim moved on to focus on producing a pilot for his upcoming NBC sitcom, where he'll be playing a fictionalized version of himself. According to Deadline, his character will be sharing his unique take on modern life and the complexity of relationships. Jim is writing the script with Suzanne Martin, and both are executive producers along with Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner, Tim Sarkes, and Alex Murray.

There's no news yet on the title or when the new sitcom will air, but Jim shared that he has great expectations for the new series. He said: “I grew up watching the greatest sitcoms ever — Cheers, Frasier, Seinfeld and Friends — so when I had the chance to work with NBC, I jumped at the opportunity. I look forward to hopefully adding my new show to that list.”

What did Jim have to say about the show ending? In his last episode, he gave a bittersweet farewell monologue, mentioning the real reason why his show came to an end. He quipped: "Tonight is the last-ever Jim Jefferies Show. It's been a great three years and we're sad to go but for good reason. I've solved everything."

To prove his point, he shared a montage of hilarious clips from previous seasons (which featured Jim's longtime fan and weatherman, Brad Pitt), then continued with his statement. "I'd like to thank everyone who tuned in, whether you watched every week or you were too stoned and fell asleep watching Tosh.0."

Source: Comedy Central



On a more serious note, he went on to explain how much he loved doing the series: "I'm really proud of the fact that the show was good... I think we did some amazing field pieces and many of the crew, I traveled the world with... These field pieces were some of the best experiences of my life. But the best experience of the show was becoming friends with many of you, so thank you very much."