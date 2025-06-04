Minnesota Vikings Legend Jim Marshall Has Died at Age 87 — Let's Look Back on His Career "I just hope I've given you as many thrills as you fans have given me. Thank you." By Jennifer Tisdale Published June 4 2025, 11:26 a.m. ET Source: Minnesota Vikings

From 1967 to 1977, the Minnesota Vikings had one of the best defensive games in the NFL. It was propped up by four players who were nicknamed the "Purple People Eaters," after the color of their jerseys and the popular song by Sheb Wooley. Of these four men, Jim Marshall was the only one who played in every Vikings game. At the time his retirement in 1979, he had broken numerous records.

In June 2025, the NFL iron man died at the age of 87. Following his death, the Vikings' owners issued a statement saying Jim led by example and "there was no finer example for others to follow." He was an incredible person, both on and off the field, who continued to make an impact long after he stepped away from the game. What was his cause of death? Here's what we know.

Here's what we know about Jim Marshall's cause of death.

It's only natural that the news of Jim's death was delivered by his former team. The Vikings revealed that he passed away on June 3, 2025, "following a lengthy hospitalization." A cause of death was not revealed. He leaves behind his wife of 17 years, Susan, as well as two daughters from his first marriage. Jim was also a committed and loving grandfather and great-grandfather, per The New York Times.

Regarding his NFL career, there are so many great moments to choose from that it's hard to land on just one. He started every game for the Vikings during the 19 seasons he played for the franchise. Jim played in four Super Bowls with his fellow Purple People Eater teammates and was the first to pass away. The Minnesota Vikings have never won a Super Bowl.

The veteran football player retired at the age of 42 after playing 270 consecutive games. He held onto that record until Brett Favre surpassed him with 297 consecutive starts. Jim was the kind of player who played through all of his pain, which was common back then. In fact, he was once in the hospital for bronchitis but snuck out in order to play a game. The day he retired, Jim said, "I just hope I've given you as many thrills as you fans have given me. Thank you."

Remember when Jim Marshall did the wrong-way run?

Nobody is perfect, and that includes Jim who is also famous for one of the NFL's most hilarious mistakes. It all went down on Oct. 25, 1964, in a game against the San Francisco 49ers, per Sports Illustrated. It seems appropriate that this happened mere days before Halloween because it was almost as if Jim was possessed.