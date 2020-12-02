Jimmy Butler Might Be Dating Selena Gomez, but What About His Baby Mama?

Professional athletes have a long history of dating high-profile celebrities. Whether it be singers, actors, models, or even social media influencers (Hi, Kardashian family!), pro athletes seem to be drawn to popular people in show business.

NBA player Jimmy Butler is no exception. Rumors are swirling that the Miami Heat player is dating pop singer and actress Selena Gomez. However, the news is not sitting well with many fans because he recently had a child with model Kaitlin Nowak. So, who is Jimmy’s baby mama ? Read all about her below!

After the birth of Rylee, it seemed the couple were going strong. In February 2020, Kaitlin attended Super Bowl LIV with Jimmy and a group of family and friends. She was also seen sitting courtside during a couple of Miami Heat games.

According to Cheat Sheet , the pair welcomed a daughter named Rylee in October 2019. Jimmy missed the first three games of the Miami Heat’s season to be there for the birth of his daughter. “Jimmy Butler is now a proud father to a baby daughter,” Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra told ESPN . “We’re thrilled for him, and we’re really excited.”

As of September 2020, Kaitlin was still rooting on her baby daddy’s team in the playoffs despite not being welcome in the bubble. She took to Instagram to show her support for Rylee’s dad. She posted on her Instagram Story to cheer on the Miami Heat and liked a couple of posts following the Miami Heat's win.

“This is a business trip for me. I’m not messing around,” Jimmy explained. “Everyone wants to have their family, without a doubt. But we’ve been doing this for this long, what’s another couple of months? It is an individual decision and I respect that decision that my teammates make but I’m here for business.”

While the two seem to be coparenting, Kaitlin and Rylee did not spend time with Jimmy in the NBA bubble during the playoffs. Jimmy wanted to focus and not be distracted by family.

Jimmy was reportedly spotted with Selena Gomez having dinner.

Speculation that Jimmy Butler and Selena Gomez were a new couple kicked off after a source reportedly saw them having dinner together and tweeted about it, according to the Miami Herald . In a tweet that has now been retweeted hundreds of times, an "NBA insider" wrote , “Jimmy Butler and Selena Gomez weird couple man. Sources: Dude just trust me.”

Fans of Selena were not thrilled with the news that she could be romantically linked to Jimmy, especially since as far as anyone knew, he was still with his baby mama, Kaitlin. Many fans are claiming that this potential pairing is a rumor and nothing more.

for everyone reading this tweet and their blog: this is FAKE. selena stans created it just for fun. they’re not dating and we don’t even know if they know each other, lol. — 𝚊𝚗𝚢 (@ohstaysel) December 1, 2020