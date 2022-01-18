Karen Larrea on Whether the Parents Were Suspicious of Jimmy on 'My Mom, Your Dad' (EXCLUSIVE)

While many dating shows follow groups of twenty- and thirtysomethings as they try to find love, the new HBO Max reality series My Mom, Your Dad is all about giving single parents another chance at forging lasting connections.

The show features the moms and dads of college-aged kids as these parents try dating in their 40s and 50s after failed marriages. When the adults arrive at the Second Chance retreat house, they think they are on a regular-style dating show.