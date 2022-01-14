Why Did [SPOILER] Leave 'My Mom, Your Dad' Early?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for My Mom, Your Dad.

If you were to mix The Circle with The Bachelorette and add a dash of Love Island, then you would get the new HBO Max show My Mom, Your Dad.

The eight-episode dating series follows single parents who are looking for another chance at love after they've each had a failed marriage or two. The stars, who are living together at the Second Chance Retreat house, have been nominated for the show by their college-aged kids.