Why Did [SPOILER] Leave 'My Mom, Your Dad' Early?By Shannon Raphael
Jan. 14 2022, Published 12:48 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for My Mom, Your Dad.
If you were to mix The Circle with The Bachelorette and add a dash of Love Island, then you would get the new HBO Max show My Mom, Your Dad.
The eight-episode dating series follows single parents who are looking for another chance at love after they've each had a failed marriage or two. The stars, who are living together at the Second Chance Retreat house, have been nominated for the show by their college-aged kids.
As they begin to connect with their new housemates, they're completely unaware that their kids are also all living together — and that they're watching their parents' every move on a set of TVs.
The kids are able to meddle in (virtually) on the dates, and to interfere when they feel as though their parent is repeating old mistakes. While the young adults had a lot of power, unbeknownst to their moms and dads, there was one immediate spark that could not be denied.
Almost as soon as the retreat began, Karen Larrea (daughter Breana Symone Sturgis) bonded with Troy Petrick (son Noah Petrick). Though the two explored other options during filming, they couldn't stay away from each other for long.
It was, therefore, very devastating when Karen had to leave the retreat early in the sixth episode. Her premature exit also meant that her daughter had to leave, and Troy and Noah soon followed.
Why did Karen leave My Mom, Your Dad? Read on for the refresher on her shocking departure, and to find out more about what happened between her and Troy after filming.
Why did Karen Larrea leave 'My Mom, Your Dad' early?
In the sixth episode of the dating show, "My Rock Says Caution," a producer contacted Karen while she was lounging outside of the retreat house with Troy. The producer took Karen aside for a private chat, and he brought in someone named Karl to deliver news that he said was "a bit crappy."
According to the end credits, Karl Risinger is the Health and Safety Supervisor for the show.
A block of text appeared on the screen shortly after the discussion began.
"Karen just received personal news and we are respecting her privacy," it read.
"Oh, wow," Karen could be heard saying after the text flashed on the show. "OK."
"Get your bags," Karl said. "Get you sorted out."
The first producer apologized before Karen re-entered the retreat house.
Following the private discussion, the divorced mom of two said that it was a "bit upsetting and a little heartbreaking" to have to leave. She did not elaborate on why she was leaving, and she cited "personal issues" in a confessional, and in a letter she wrote to Troy.
Since the show filmed and debuted on HBO Max, Karen has yet to publicly discuss why exactly she left the show. Shortly after Karen and Breana left, Troy decided to go as well, since he only wanted to pursue Karen at that point in the show.
"It's no secret that Karen and I had a connection," Troy said while he addressed the other single parents at the retreat house. "And so her not being here, [it] doesn't make much sense for me to stick around."
Are Karen and Troy still together after filming 'My Mom, Your Dad'?
While there were still many compelling couples left at the house after Karen and Troy left, viewers wanted to know what happened with them after their original time on the show.
One month after filming wrapped, Troy and Karen got together in front of the cameras to discuss their future. They agreed that it felt like no time had passed since they last saw one another, and that they wanted to move forward together as a couple.
"I'm ready to be in a relationship with you," Troy said, before clarifying that it would be a "committed relationship."
"I absolutely would love that," Karen responded.
It's unclear where things stand between Karen and Troy since the pair made things official. The two do still follow one another on Instagram, but they have not shared any photos together on their respective public Instagram feeds.
All eight episodes of My Mom, Your Dad Season 1 are available to stream on HBO Max now.